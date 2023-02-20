scorecardresearch
ISSF World Cup: India bags two gold medals on Day-2

By News Bureau

Cairo, Feb 20 (IANS) India’s 10m Air Rifle Mixed team of Narmada Nithin Raju and Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil and 10m Air Pistol Mixed team of Rhythm Sangwan and Varun Tomar on Monday clinched the gold medals in the ongoing ISSF Rifle and Pistol Shooting World Cup.

Indian rifle team trounced Hungary’s Eszter Denes and Istvan Peni 16-6 in the gold medal play-off to bag the top spot on the podium.

In the bronze medal contest, the German combination of Lisa Mueller and Maximilian Dallinger got better of Switzerland’s Nina Christen and Christoph Duerr 16-12.

Earlier in the 38-team qualifications round in the pistol event, India (635.8) and Hungary (631) bagged the top two spots respectively to make it to the gold medal playoff. While Germany and Switzerland were third and fourth with 629.7 and 628.9 respectively.

In the 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event, the pair of Rhythm and Varun Tomar routed Serbians Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec 16-10 to pocket the gold medal. Germany took third place after beating France 16-6 in the bronze medal play-off.

Rhythm and Varun have topped the qualifications with 583-17x followed by Serbia team 582-21x in second place to qualify for the gold medal match.

Another Indian team of Divya Subbaraju and Sarabjot Singh missed out on a medal round after finishing fifth with a qualification score of 577-14x.

The 19-year-old Varun also won bronze in the 10m Air Pistol Men event after beating compatriot Sarabjot in a bronze medal shoot-off on Sunday.

India has so far won three medals in the competition (2 golds and a bronze).

–IANS

bc/bsk

