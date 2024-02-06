HomeWorldSports

ISSF World Cup Rabat: Zoravar Singh in strong position in men’s trap

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Zoravar Singh Sandhu was by far the best Indian on show on competition Day One of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun in Rabat, Morocco, shooting a score of 73 out of 75 in men’s trap, to garner fourth place in the 98-strong field, with two more rounds of qualification coming up on Wednesday.

The veteran marksman shot a perfect 25 for his second and third rounds to be in a strong position to make the top-six finals cut. This is the year’s second ISSF World Cup stage with the first, a combined rifle/pistol/shotgun world cup having concluded last month in Cairo, Egypt, where India topped the standings.

Among the other Indian contenders, the Paris quota holder began well with rounds of 25 and 24 but finished with a 21 to slide down the standings. Prithviraj Tondaiman was even further down with a score of 69.

In the women’s trap, Bhavya Tripathi with a 68 was the best-placed Indian in 10th position, while Rajeshwari Kumari stayed in contention with a 67. Manisha Keer was certainly looking out of contention having shot a 62 on the day. The finals follow the final two qualification rounds on Wednesday.

–IANS

bsk/

Previous article
Nazara Tech logs highest ever quarterly revenue at Rs 320.4 cr, PAT up 47%
Next article
PKL 10: Narender’s 10, Sahil’s five points keep Tamil Thalaivas alive in playoff race
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US