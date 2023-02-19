scorecardresearch
ISSF World Cup: Varun Tomar wins bronze in 10m Air Pistol

By News Bureau

Cairo, Feb 19 (IANS) Junior World championships gold medallist Varun Tomar on Sunday bagged the bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol event at the ISSF World Cup, beating the compatriot Sarabjot Singh in a bronze medal shoot-off.

In a bronze medal shoot-off, Sarabjot shot 10.1 while Varun hit 10.3, which proved to be enough for the latter to wrap up the bronze.

Varun and Sarabjot were placed third and fourth respectively in the 8-men ranking round with a tied score of 250.6 after five series of shooting. Italy’s Paolo Monna (254.2) and Juraj Tuzinsky (252.8) topped the ranking match to qualify for the gold medal match.

In a medal match, Tuzinsky routed Monna 17-15 in the thrilling contest to clinch the gold while Monna had to settle for silver despite leading till the last series of shots.

Earlier, Tuzinsky topped the qualification round with 585 followed by Varun in second with 583. Monna and Sarbjot were placed third and fourth place respectively with an identical score of 581.

–IANS

bc/bsk

