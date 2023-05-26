scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

It is serious: Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag gives update on Antony's injury

By Agency News Desk

Manchester, May 26 (IANS) Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has admitted it looks like Antony sustained a serious injury during the first half of the 4-1 win over Chelsea, here on Thursday.

United successfully booked a place in next season’s Champions League with a comprehensive victory, but it seems to have come at a cost.

The Brazilian winger was taken off on a stretcher in the 29th minute of the game with an apparent ankle injury following a fair tackle by Trevoh Chalobah and Marcus Rashford came on for Antony.

Not only was Antony in agony after being hurt in a challenge against Chalobah but Luke Shaw was also withdrawn at half-time with an injury, as Tyrell Malacia took his place.

“Everyone has seen him came off. I can tell you it is serious but we have to wait a minimum of 24 hours, then we know probably more about the status of the injury,” Ten Hag revealed during the post-match press conference.

While Man United confirmed a top-four finish and a return to the UEFA Champions League with their win on Thursday, the potential loss of Antony for the final match of the Premier League season, against Fulham, and, especially, the FA Cup final with Manchester City, would be a big blow, for the team and player.

Third place is the objective for United when Fulham come to Old Trafford on Sunday, looking to avenge their FA Cup quarter-final defeat.

They will face Manchester City in the FA Cup final on June 3.

–IANS

bc/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
McLaren Artura supercar arrives in India at Rs 5.1 cr with 330kph top speed
Next article
YouTube to shut 'Stories' feature next month
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Gill ton, Mohit fifer help Gujarat Titans thrash Mumbai Indians by 62 runs, set final clash with CSK

Sports

IPL 2023: Gill's majestic 129, Mohit's 5/10 help Gujarat Titans reach final with win over Mumbai Indians (ld)

News

It's a wrap for 'Raghuthatha' shoot; first Tamil movie from 'KGF', 'Kantara' makers

Sports

KIUG 2022: Vikkas emerges as the fastest male swimmer, Siva becomes double gold medallist

Sports

MI vs GT: Vishnu Vinod becomes first concussion substitute in IPL history

Sports

India U-17s men's football team beats FC Augsburg U-17 in Germany

Sports

IPL 2023: Wish it was possible to carry it everywhere, says Gill on Ahmedabad pitch after his century

Sports

Delhi FC crowned 2nd Division champions, earn promotion to I-League

Sports

Jorge Pereyra Diaz signs one-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC

Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill's sensational 129 powers Gujarat Titans to 233/3 against Mumbai Indians

Sports

Next Gen Cup: Wolverhampton Wanderers FC crowned champions with win over Stellenbosch FC

News

Damien Hirst portrait of DiCaprio picked up for $1.3 mn at Cannes auction

Health & Lifestyle

Cardiovascular surgeon comes to rescue of patient in air!

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajat Patidar's absence exposed RCB's batting, says Tom Moody

Technology

Adani Group's Thiruvananthapuram airport goes hi-tech with six e-gates

Health & Lifestyle

Manoj Muntashir Shukla set to host docuseries 'Ananth Anaadih Vadnagar'

Sports

Monank Patel to lead USA at 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier

Sports

IPL 2023, Qualifier 2: Mumbai Indians win rain-delayed toss, elect to bowl first against Gujarat Titans

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US