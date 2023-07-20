‘It Takes One Day’ to achieve glory: the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023!

With 77 days to go to the pinnacle event of ODI cricket, when the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 comes to the shores of India, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) unveils its exciting campaign ‘It Takes One Day’ stirring up emotions of fans, whilst also celebrating the format of the game.

The campaign launch took place amidst more than 85 content creators, from across India, in an event organized by Meta, ICC’s official digital content licensee.

The truly unmissable ‘It Takes One Day’ campaign puts fans and players at its heart, showcasing the iconic moments of the World Cup and connecting them to the specially conceptualized Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 ‘Navarasa’ which symbolizes the nine emotions fans most commonly experience during a cricket match.

Reliving some of the most decorated moments in the fabled history of the Men’s World Cricket Cup, the campaign showcases the journey of raw emotions experienced by both players and fans collectively over One Day. Through the magic of ‘Match Cuts’, the film connects these emotions to the nine ‘Navarasa’ anguish, bravery, glory, joy, passion, power, pride, respect and wonder where it takes one day to experience this rollercoaster.

Adding flair and grandeur to the fast-paced campaign film is Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, along with renowned cricketers –JP Duminy, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, current Men’s Cricket World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan, Muttiah Muralitharan, Jonty Rhodes and Jemimah Rodrigues. The film was developed in partnership with the ICC’s global broadcast partner, Disney Star.

Considering the way content creators shape culture, the ICC and Disney Star worked with Meta to launch the campaign amongst creators from all parts of India at Meta’s India headquarters in Mumbai on Thursday. Over 85 creators viewed the launch, including regional creators from cities such as Mizoram, Haldwani and Kochi. A panel consisting of cricket commentator and expert Harsha Bhogle, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, Sanjog Gupta, Head-Sports, Disney Star and Sandhya Devanathan, Head and VP, Meta in India, addressed the gathering.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said: “The ODI format holds an unparalleled significance with its ability to deliver thrilling moments, intense battles, and unpredictable outcomes that will truly captivate fans globally. As we embark on this journey, we are proud to see the launch of the Men’s Cricket World Cup campaign and create real excitement for the event across the world.

“We are fully committed to creating a world-class event that will witness the birth of a new generation of heroes, providing fans with unforgettable experiences and we believe the campaign does this. The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India will be a celebration of cricketing excellence, cultural diversity, and the unifying spirit of the game.”

Speaking about the campaign for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice said: “This campaign is a true celebration of One Day International cricket and builds a sense of anticipation of what we can expect when the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 returns to India. The emotions, or Navarasa, are felt by fans and players alike during One Day and this campaign brings to life that shared experience.

“Cricket and cinema are at the heart of Indian psyche, and we’ve infused the two to create appeal far and wide. The involvement of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan together with an exceptional line-up of cricketers will only help us deepen our connect in this country, while captivating the attention worldwide.”

Sanjog Gupta, Head-Sports, Disney Star, said: “The Cricket World Cup is a pinnacle event in the global sporting calendar and its return to cricket’s biggest market after 12 years, makes the stage even grander. The compelling format of the tournament promises non-stop, high-intensity action and a platform for new heroes to rise and current heroes to become legends. Disney Star, across its linear and digital platforms, will seek to elevate the spectacle, build compelling narratives and storylines, and most of all, serve different audience cohorts through its world-class, fan-centric, and customised coverage.

“The launch of the ICC campaign signals a significant milestone in the runway to the tournament. Combined with Disney Star’s build-up coverage, tent-pole events, and communication apertures, it will propel anticipation for the event and compel fans to come aboard this spectacular journey.”

Sandhya Devanathan, Head and VP, Meta in India, said, “It’s a pleasure and privilege to see the way fans support their favourite teams on our platforms. From Reels, to Stories, to Broadcast channels and now Threads, we have a variety of tools to make the conversation between fans and their favourite teams and players special. We’re also committed to working with the ecosystem, like with our partners ICC, to unlock creative fan experiences. Today’s campaign launch amidst creators across India is a start, and we aim to be on this journey till the end of the tournament.”