scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

'It was held in 1947': Former cricketer Atul Wassan humorously recall inaugural World Cup Year

Atul Wassan has engaged in friendly banter with a Pakistan news anchor about the inception year of the first Cricket World Cup, saying the inaugural edition of the marquee event held in "1947".

By Agency News Desk
Atul Wassan humorously recall inaugural World Cup Year
Atul Wassan humorously recall inaugural World Cup Year _ pic courtesy news agency

Former India cricketer Atul Wassan has engaged in friendly banter with a Pakistan news anchor about the inception year of the first Cricket World Cup, saying the inaugural edition of the marquee event held in “1947”.

Former India captains Kapil Dev and Mohammad Azharuddin were also present along with Wassan. The trio appeared on a ABP show at Noida-based Indraprastha Global School, where anchors from both the nations– Indian and Pakistan– were engaged in an amiable chitchat over ICC World Cup.

When prompted by a Pakistani anchor “When was the first World Cup held, in 1973 or 1975?”, Wassan, with a playful grin, responded, “It was held in 1947,” injecting humor into the conversation. The light-hearted remark drew chuckles from the audience.

Following Wassan’s jest, Azharuddin chimed in with what seemed to be a serious answer, stating, “1975,” referencing the year when the first Cricket World Cup was held. However, the Pakistani anchor, corrected Azharuddin, reminding him that the first World Cup was actually held in 1973, which was Women’s Cricket World Cup.

5
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rising air pollution may cause inflammation in the brain, warn health experts
Next article
Joshiy's latest 'Antony' teaser to be released on Oct 19
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US