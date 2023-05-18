scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Italian Open: 'A new generation is here already,' says Djokovic after quarterfinal loss to Holger Rune

After losing to Holger Rune Novak Djokovic said that the "shift of generations" has come as the new generation has arrived in men's tennis.

By Agency News Desk

Rome, May 18 (IANS) After losing to Holger Rune in the Italian Open quarterfinals, world no .1 tennis player Novak Djokovic said that the “shift of generations” has come as the new generation has arrived in men’s tennis.

Defending champion, Djokovic, didn’t produce his best tennis on Wednesday night and suffered a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 defeat at the hands of world no.7 Dane.

The 20-year-old Dane defeated the world number one for the second time in his career after last autumn’s final in Paris Bercy 6-2 4-6 6-2.

There are several younger players who have competed against and beaten Djokovic and other superstars on the ATP Tour, with Rune and another 20-year-old, Carlos Alcaraz among them.

“Obviously, a new generation is here already. I mean, Alcaraz is No. 1 in the world from Monday. Obviously, he’s playing amazing tennis. I think it’s also good for our sport that we have new faces, new guys coming up. It’s normal.

“We’ve been saying this for years, that we can expect it to come, that moment to come when you have a kind of shift of generations,” Djokovic said at the post-match press conference.

“I’m personally still trying to hang in there with all of them. I’m happy with – of course, very happy with – my career so far. I still have the hunger to keep going,” he added.

Despite his quarterfinal loss, the Serbian is undeterred and expecting a good run at Roland-Garros.

Asked if he is still confident for French Open, which starts on May 28,

he replied: “Yes.”

The 35-year-old was also asked what else he needs going into the clay-court major, he said: “I know I can always play better. Definitely am looking forward to working on various aspects of my game, of my body, hopefully getting myself in 100 per cent shape. That’s the goal.

“I always like my chances in Grand Slams against anybody on any surface, best-of-five. Let’s see how it goes.”

The 22-time Grand Slam champion is set to be seeded second at the French Open behind Alcaraz, who will take over as world No. 1 next week.

–IANS

bc/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Novavax's AI approach to Covid-flu vax design shows promise: Report
Next article
Atul Kulkarni, Sachin Pilgaonkar have a great equation off-screen
This May Also Interest You
Fashion and Lifestyle

Urvashi Rautela gets mistaken for Aishwarya Rai at Cannes Film Festival red carpet

News

Spidey in Hindi & Punjabi: Shubman lends his voice to Spider-Man's Indian avatar

News

Dr. Karan Ramani believes ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’ will set a benchmark in Marathi Cinema

Technology

Grammarly rolling out new product to boost emails, employee workflow

News

Sonakshi on playing cop in 'Dahaad': 'Once the uniform comes on, everything changes'

Technology

Uber introduces teen accounts with safety features in US, Canada

Health & Lifestyle

Cardio exercises may help lower risk of flu or pneumonia death

Sports

Absolutely gutted for Jofra Archer, hope it's not too bad: James Anderson

News

Atul Kulkarni, Sachin Pilgaonkar have a great equation off-screen

Health & Lifestyle

Novavax's AI approach to Covid-flu vax design shows promise: Report

Sports

IPL 2023: Giving Brar the last over was a decision based on his first two overs, says Sunil Joshi

News

Abhilash Thapliyal is excited for his Cannes debut with Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy'

News

Spy drama 'Crackdown 2' first look released; trailer to be out soon

News

Parineeti Chopra’s father tears up during her engagement in unseen pic

Technology

Audio journalism app Curio to let one create personalised episodes via AI

Technology

BharatPe appoints Sandeep Indurkar as CBO-Banking & Alliances

News

Humans-vs-AI movie 'The Creator' teaser out; Sept 23 release set

News

Fahadh Faasil looks intense in BTS still from 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US