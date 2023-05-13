scorecardresearch
Italian Open: Osorio upsets Garcia to reach pre-quarters

By Agency News Desk

Doha, May 13 (IANS) Qualifier Camila Osorio knocked out No.5 seed Caroline Garcia 6-4, 6-4 in the third round of the Italian Open to notch her career-best win by ranking and reach the last 16 of a WTA 1000 event for the first time, here on Saturday.

The result is the first Top 5 victory of the Colombian’s career and moves her into the last 16 of a WTA 1000 event for the first time. Her only other win over a Top 10 opponent came against Elina Svitolina in the first round of Tenerife 2021.

A leg injury sidelined the former No.33 for two months this year, and her ranking fell to No.115 in April. But Osorio has come back strongly on clay, reaching the third round of Madrid last week to return to the Top 100, and going at least one round better in Rome.

The 21-year-old’s record this season now stands at 13-6 (11-5 in WTA main draws).

Osorio avenged a 6-2, 6-2 loss to Garcia in their only previous meeting, which came in the semifinals of Lyon on the Frenchwoman’s home turf in February.

With this, WTA Finals champion Garcia has now taken five losses in 2023 to players ranked outside the Top 50.

Agency News Desk
