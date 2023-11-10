Italy, Canada into Billie Jean King Cup semis, reigning champions Switzerland out

Seville, Nov 10 (IANS) Italy became the first team to reach the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup on Thursday after beating Germany 3-0 in their second group match.

The win means Italy have ensured a place in the last four after having previously beaten France 2-1 in their first group tie, reports Xinhua.

On Thursday, Jasmine Paolini was in excellent form to take her second singles win as she defeated Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-3, 6-2.

Paolini’s victory came after Martina Trevisan also took her second singles victory of the week as she overcame a close first set to defeat Eva Lys in the first runner of the day, 7-6, 6-1.

Canada are also into the semifinals after defeating Poland, with Leylah Fernandez beating Magda Linette 6-2, 6-3 to confirm Canada’s qualification after Marina Stakusic had come back from a set down to win 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 against Magdalena Frech in two hours and 47 minutes.

Australia kept their qualification hopes alive thanks to a doubles win for Storm Hunter and Ellen Perez against Kazakhstan.

Hunter showed why she is the world’s top-ranked doubles player, as she and Perez beat Anna Danilina and Yulia Putintseva 6-1, 4-6 (10-5) to seal the tie.

Hunter had earlier beaten Danilina 7-6 (2), 6-4 to put Australia ahead, but Putintseva had made it 1-1 with a 6-0, 7-5 win against Kimberly Birrell 6-0, 7-5.

Kazakhstan play Slovenia on Friday and a win for Slovenia, who have already beaten Australia, would put them into the last four.

Reigning champions Switzerland are out of the tournament after losing to the United States 3-0.

Danielle Collins beat Celine Naef, 7-6 (7), 6-1, before Sofia Kenin defeated Viktorija Golubic 6-3, 6-7 (7), 7-5 in a nail-biting marathon which lasted almost three hours.

