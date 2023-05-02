scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IWL 2023: East Bengal pick up pace with consecutive wins

By Agency News Desk

Ahmedabad, May 2 (IANS) Mamata Singh and Rimpa Haldar scored a goal each as first-timers East Bengal downed Mata Rukmani FC 2-0 In a Group A match of the Indian Women’s League (IWL) 2023 at the TransStadia here on Tuesday.

This was the Kolkata team’s second consecutive victory in three matches after losing the opening encounter against Gokulam Kerala FC.

Though the Red and Gold Brigade proved to be the better side in most parts of the match, the team from Chhattisgarh had a good opportunity to have a breakthrough in the 10th minute.

Had not Priyanka Kashyap headed wide from close range off a Devika Yadav cross, it would have been an early lead for Mata Rukmani.

East Bengal took charge of the game thereafter and the IWL debutants finally capitalised on an opportunity in the 25th minute from a corner. Mamata Singh’s cross was headed in by forward Mousumi Murmu as East Bengal took a 1-0 lead.

In the 39th minute, Mata Rukmani had another chance to find the back of the net when Ripika Korram had only the goalkeeper Keisham Melody Chanu to beat. However, the forward couldn’t connect with the ball properly, reports AIFF on the website.

Before the half-time whistle, East Bengal came close to doubling their lead. Sulanjana Raul’s attempt from the left of the box was blocked by Mata Rukmani goalkeeper Jyotsna Bara. Tulsi Hembram could have scored from the rebound, but the forward couldn’t keep the ball on target.

In the 71st minute, Laxmi Podiyami of Mata Rukmani managed to thwart Rimpa Haldar from a scoring position, but Haldar, however, found success two minutes later when she beat the goalkeeper and slotted home to make it 2-0. The midfielder was later awarded the Player of the Match.

Both sides came close to scoring in the game’s dying minutes, but neither could find the end product. The win means East Bengal have found their rhythm after a slow start to the season. On the other hand, the result has Mata Rukmani still searching for their first points of the campaign.

Gokulam Kerala make short work of HOPS FC

Gokulam Kerala continued their winning streak in IWL as they picked up a 3-0 win over HOPS FC at the Shahibaug Police Stadium. The top scorer of the league, the Nepal striker Sabitra Bhandari took her tally to 11 goals in three matches in the current edition of the Hero IWL as she netted twice for the Malabarians in the second half.

Asem Roja Devi, too, got on the scoresheet as she opened the scoring for Gokulam Kerala in the 38th minute. Young defender Hemam Shilky Devi was adjudged the Player of the Match for her robust defending.

Sports Odisha back on the winning track

Sports Odisha bounced back to winning ways when they defeated Kahaani FC 3-0, later in the day at Shahibaug Police Stadium. A brace from Rekha Poudel and a late strike from substitute Nisha helped the side grab the three points, after losing out last time against Gokulam Kerala.

Midfielder Sanfida Nongrum was adjudged the Player of the Match. While the result lifts Sports Odisha’s prospects, at the other end, it piles more misery on Ahmedabad-based Kahaani, who now have suffered three back-to-back defeats in the meet. It remains to be seen how either of the sides fare in the upcoming Group A games.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: I started my cricket from here, so very excited about it, says Mumbai's Ramandeep Singh on playing in Mohali
Next article
IPL 2023: Hardik fifty, Shami four-fer in vain as Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Titans by 5 runs
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Hardik fifty, Shami four-fer in vain as Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Titans by 5 runs

Sports

IPL 2023: I started my cricket from here, so very excited about it, says Mumbai's Ramandeep Singh on playing in Mohali

Sports

Badminton: Saina Nehwal pulls out of selection trials for Asian Games 2023

News

No laughing matter: With writers on strike, US late-night shows go dark

Sports

IPL 2023: Shami's 4-11 helps Gujarat Titans restrict Delhi Capitals to 130/8 despite Aman's fifty

News

'Demeans the entire Muslim community', plea in SC against 'The Kerala Story'

News

Trudeau mourns passing of Canadian folk music legend Gordon Lightfoot

Sports

IWL 2023: CRPF, Lords FA look to gather pace; Churchill, Queens search for first points

Sports

Patnaik congratulates Odisha FC team on winning Super Cup

Sports

Regional Equestrian League: Jahnvi, Niharika, Inaara qualify for the Nationals

Sports

FIFA official says female referees key to the development of Women's football

Sports

Madrid Open: Sabalenka survives scare from Sherif to reach semis

Technology

Chegg's stock tanks after ChatGPT warning, new threat for edtech firms

Technology

Long Covid may change brain activity, raise depression, anxiety risks: Study

Technology

New ChatGPT, Bard like AI tool to turn peoples' thoughts into text

Technology

Apple, Google launch initiative to curb unwanted tracking

Health & Lifestyle

AstraZeneca India to set up 5 centres of excellence to boost asthma care

News

53 years after arriving, Aerosmith to bid goodbye to touring with 40-date tour

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US