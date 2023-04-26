scorecardresearch
Jaden Pariat becomes first Indian in six years to finish on podium in British F4 Championship

By Agency News Desk

Leicestershire, April 26 (IANS) Young Indian racer Jaden Pariat of Argenti Motorsport displayed his talent by finishing on the podium in the first round of the ROKiT British F4 Championship at Donington Park, here.

Pariat is only the second Indian to get an international podium in a Tatuus F4 car after Kush Maini in 2017.

“The podium is being hailed as a big milestone for the younger generation looking to break through to higher levels of Formula racing. We are overwhelmed by the congratulatory messages and thank everyone who stood by us,” said Atikur Rehman, a former Indian national rally star and the force behind Jaden, who last year took a rookie podium in one of the two rounds he took part.

Showing good pace, the teenager from Northeast India, hopes to impress in his first full year in the series.

Joined by lucky Lyca Radio competition winners who enjoyed VIP access to the British F4 paddock, Jaden took a podium and did not disappoint his guests.

The 16-year old scored a creditable overall third place in Race 2. He overcame initial hiccups in the qualification session and took a P17 after slipping from P5 as he came for a tyre change and fell short of laps due to a red flag following an incident in front of him.

The team knew that the starting position will present difficult conditions in Race 1 and 3 but did not allow the setback to stop the Indian star from pushing in the reverse-grid Race 2. And Jaden showed his skills and car-control in wet conditions to take a superb podium. He finished Race 1 in P11 gaining six places after he started from P17. In Race 3, he overtook five to end 12th in wet conditions.

Starting fourth for the fully reversed grid race, held in difficult, cool, and wet conditions, Jaden drove well to avoid trouble with many of his rivals spinning off or coming into strife. Holding his own when rivals came together in front of him, he crossed the line third for a maiden podium.

“Logging important points in the bag after a tough week-end, it was important to cash in on the little chances we had,” said Jaden, who had very little seat time in the Championship car, in a media release.

“I’m very satisfied with the results we achieved. I am super happy to have gotten an overall podium for Race 2. With wet conditions and a whole lot of chaos ahead of us, it is great work by the team. I am surrounded by the amazing support from everyone at Lyca Radio and my team Argenti. I can’t wait for the next race,” he added.

The Championship now moves to Brands Hatch for the next three races on May 6-7.

–IANS

ak/

