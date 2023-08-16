scorecardresearch
Jaden Pariat selected for Ferrari Driver Academy trials

Banbury (UK), Aug 16 (IANS) Rising Indian motorsport star Jaden R Pariat has been invited to the Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) selection trials, as one of the best young talents in the Asia Pacific and Oceania region.

The Ferrari Academy selection trials begin on September 23 at Sepang. The drivers will take part in track walks, engineer meetings, fitness testing, and importantly time behind the wheel of a Tatuus FIA F4-T421 machine on track. The top five drivers then head to the FDA Scouting World Finals in Maranello.

Jaden Pariat who moved to the UK in 2022, is taking part in the full F4 British Championship with Phinsys by Argenti team. On his impressive debut weekend, the then 15-year-old scored a spot on the Rookie Cup podium, exemplifying his winning potential before getting a memorable podium victory at Donington Park.

While more than 100 drivers applied to the Ferrari Driver Academy programme, Jaden is selected as one of 25 drivers for six different countries who will now head to Sepang International Circuit for the five-day assessment process.

Announcing the selection result Jaden Pariat said from his base in the UK: “I am extremely happy to have been chosen to take part in the Ferrari Driver Academy selection trials in Malaysia. I have learned so much in almost a year of racing in the F4 British Championship and looking forward to trials for the Ferrari Driver Academy.”

“It will be an enjoyable five days I am sure and there will be plenty for me to take away from the experience. But I am definitely going in with the intention of making it to the final five and hopefully, heading to Maranello for the World Finals,” the Shillong driver added.

The Scuderia Ferrari programme aims to bring on talented youngsters and takes its inspiration from a comment made by Enzo Ferrari: “I love to think that Ferrari can make drivers as well as cars.” The Ferrari Driver Academy is not just a race driving school. It is a true academy where all aspects of their chosen profession are taught in a meticulous manner. Over the years, many of the Academy students have gone on to race at a high level. Charles Leclerc and Mick Schumacher among others made it all the way to Formula 1.

Michael Smith of Motorsport Australia, who will be conducting the trials, said: “We’re looking forward to hosting 25 of the best young drivers from the Asia Pacific region. It’s exciting to see more drivers from outside of Australia in the FDA selections.”

