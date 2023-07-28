scorecardresearch
Japan's Takahashi guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct in Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier

By Agency News Desk

Dubai, July 28 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) has found Japan batter, Ibrahim Takahashi, for breaching the wall adjacent to the dressing room following his dismissal against the Philippines in the Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific (EAP) Qualifier in Papua New Guinea.

Takahashi was found guilty of breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Takahashi was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to the abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match, the ICC informed in a release on Friday.

Takahashi admitted the offence and accepted the sanction of a reprimand that was proposed by match referee, Wendell Labrooy, and as such there was no need for a formal hearing.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Takahashi’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred after Takahashi was dismissed during Japan’s innings. After entering the changing room, he damaged the wall adjacent to the changing room door.On-field umpires Shaun Haig and Alu Kapa, third umpire Phillip Gillespie and fourth official Claire Polosak levelled the charges.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Agency News Desk
