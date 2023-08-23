scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna need more game time before the World Cup, says Sitanshu Kotak

By Agency News Desk

Dublin, Aug 23 (IANS) The impressive return to action by fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna has been the standout performance of India’s ongoing T20I series against Ireland. Both Bumrah and Krishna have bowled spells that have enthralled fans and given India the upper edge to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series.

With the duo set to take part in the upcoming Asia Cup, Sitanshu Kotak, India’s head coach on the tour of Ireland, feels both bowlers need more game time to be at their best ahead of the Men’s ODI World Cup.

“They were at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for their RTPs (return to play) and strength. They are very smart; they never looked like they did not get a game, or were out of practice. They looked ready in practice.”

“It is just that these guys need more game time before the World Cup. They will get three games in this series and (also) a few matches in the Asia Cup,” said Kotak ahead of the third T20I.

Apart from the duo, young left-handed batter Tilak Varma will also be going for the Asia Cup, though his scores in Ireland have been 0 and 1. Kotak revealed that in the optional practice session, Varma was keen to talk about his processes around mindset and the shots he should play.

“He just wanted to practice. He talked about his mindset, and his shot selection and it was a normal discussion on what I think and what his plans are. On tours, if anything, we talk more about tactics. He spoke about how to build his innings and how he should approach the last game.”

“We do not speak much on technical aspects unless the player requires it and provided there is enough time. I do not think you can change a player technically during a series, within two-three days or a week,” he added.

With India already winning the series irrespective of the result in the final T20I on Wednesday evening, Kotak said it remains to be seen if players like Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan and Shahbaz Ahmed will get a look into the playing eleven for the final game of the tour.

“But if there is a possibility of giving them an opportunity, we will give. It is a short series; the first was a half-game in a way. If we have to give an opportunity to someone, we will have to drop another — it is difficult to rest someone after giving just one match.”

“Normally in a five-match series, we try that everybody gets a game or two. We have only three matches here — half of one game got rained off — it is difficult to leave out those who are playing,” he concluded.

–IANS

nr/bsk


0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Beyonce has a special dress code for her tour attendees as her b'day wish
This May Also Interest You
News

Beyonce has a special dress code for her tour attendees as her b'day wish

News

Taylor Swift concert security guard fired after asking fans to take pics of him

Technology

Amazon India introduces farm-to-fridge quality assurance system

News

Amanda Bynes to stay at mental health facility for 'foreseeable future'

Technology

Crypto firms raise $2.3 bn in VC funding in Q2, lowest since Q4 2020

News

'Hip Hop India' to feature rapper King as celebrity judge

Sports

Haris Rauf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman make big moves in ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings

Technology

Samsung India gets 1.5 lakh pre-orders for new foldables, demand surge in tier 2, 3 cities

Technology

Samsung India gets 1.5 lakh pre-orders for new foldables, demand surge in tier 2, 3 cities

News

It's Nawazuddin Siddiqui Vs Anurag Kashyap in 'Haddi' trailer

Technology

This Google techie earns Rs 1.2cr a year by working just 1 hr daily: Report 

Technology

Microsoft may release new AI features for Paints, Photos on Windows 11

Health & Lifestyle

Study shows dengue virus turns virulent under higher temperature

News

Fawad Khan's 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo' becomes first original Pak series to stream globally

Lyrics

OMG 2 – Akelo Chal Padiyo Song Lyrics starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam

Sports

GPBL Season 2: Bengaluru Tigers lock horns with Mumbai Wolves in Opener

Technology

India’s Men in Moon Mission-3

Technology

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri joins special ardas for success for Chandrayaan-3 landing

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US