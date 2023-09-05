scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Jesus earns Brazil call-up for World Cup qualifiers

Jesus has been drafted into Brazil's squad for World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru, the South American country's football federation.

By Agency News Desk
Jesus earns Brazil call-up for World Cup qualifiers
Jesus earns Brazil call-up for World Cup qualifiers pic courtesy news agency

Gabriel Jesus has been drafted into Brazil’s squad for World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru, the South American country’s football federation. The Arsenal forward replaces Manchester United winger Antony, who was cut from the squad following allegations of abuse by his ex-girlfriend, reports Xinhua.

Jesus came off the bench and scored on his return from a knee injury in Arsenal’s 3-1 home win over Manchester United in the English Premier League on Sunday.

The 26-year-old has not played for Brazil since last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

In a statement, the Brazilian federation said the decision to omit Antony came amid allegations “that need to be investigated”.

The 23-year-old posted a message on social media in which he described the accusations as “false” and vowed to prove his innocence.

Brazil will meet Bolivia in Belem on Friday and Peru in Lima on September 12.

6
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Asia Cup Super 4 matches set to take place in Hambantota; reports
Next article
EV firm BluSmart crosses annual revenue run rate of Rs 400 cr
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US