Jesus earns Brazil call-up for World Cup qualifiers

Gabriel Jesus has been drafted into Brazil’s squad for World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru, the South American country’s football federation. The Arsenal forward replaces Manchester United winger Antony, who was cut from the squad following allegations of abuse by his ex-girlfriend, reports Xinhua.

Jesus came off the bench and scored on his return from a knee injury in Arsenal’s 3-1 home win over Manchester United in the English Premier League on Sunday.

The 26-year-old has not played for Brazil since last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

In a statement, the Brazilian federation said the decision to omit Antony came amid allegations “that need to be investigated”.

The 23-year-old posted a message on social media in which he described the accusations as “false” and vowed to prove his innocence.

Brazil will meet Bolivia in Belem on Friday and Peru in Lima on September 12.