scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

J&K L-G hosts international cricket players

By Agency News Desk

Jammu, Nov 28 (IANS) J&K L-G Manoj Sinha on Tuesday hosted high tea for international cricket players participating in Legends League cricket matches in Jammu city. The L-G met Chris Gayle, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Praveen Kumar, Thisara Perera, and Stuart Binny.

While interacting with the cricketers, the L-G said the entire Jammu Kashmir is proud and excited about the matches being held at M.A. Stadium.

“This is the first major international cricket after several decades and a beginning of new sporting era for Jammu and Kashmir.

“These matches featuring International Cricket stars will not only help us to achieve excellence in organising international sporting events but also popularise a robust sports culture in the masses, especially among the youth,” he said.

He said that the tournament is also an occasion to uphold the values of Cricket game, which seeks to promote peace, excellence, respect, friendship and unity.

–IANS/sq/dan

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Africa Qualifier: Namibia punch tickets to 2024 T20 World Cup
Next article
IFFI 2023: Persian film ‘Endless Borders’ wins Golden Peacock; 'Kantara' bags Special Jury Award
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US