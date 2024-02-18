HomeWorldSports

Johnson replaces Stoinis in Australian squad for NZ T20Is

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Just a day after Aaron Hardie was enlisted as a replacement for injured all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for a three-match T20I series against New Zealand, Spencer Johnson has been named as Stonis’s replacement in the Australian squad.

“Stoinis, who missed the last match against the West Indies in Perth, has been replaced in the squad by Spencer Johnson,” a statement from Cricket Australia read.

Stoinis tweaked his back in the warm-up of the second T20I against West Indies in Adelaide last Sunday but was still able to play. He made 16 off 15 with the bat before picking up 3 for 36 to continue his bowling form.

In Stonis’ absence, Hardie has earned a call-up as a replacement but the 25-year-old batter suffered an injury scare during a Sheffield Shield match for West Australia.

WA coach Adam Voges said, as quoted by cricket.com.au, “Aaron Hardie (calf injury) was sent from the field and unable to bowl as a precaution but would bat on Monday if required.

Meanwhile, Matthew Wade, who will miss the first T20I, will join the squad in Auckland for the second and third games of the series having stayed home for the birth of his family’s third child.

