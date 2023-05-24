scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Josh Tongue earns maiden England call-up for one-off Test against Ireland

By Agency News Desk

London, May 24 (IANS) England on Wednesday picked uncapped seamer Josh Tongue in their Test squad, which is set to face Ireland in a one-off Test match starting at Lords from June 1, with the side facing injury concerns around pacers James Anderson and Ollie Robinson.

The 25-year old Tongue has impressed for several seasons in domestic competition for Worcestershire and was part of the England Lions tour of Sri Lanka earlier this year and featured prominently in the red ball part of that series, especially taking 5/34 and 3/77 against Sri Lanka A.

“We have been monitoring Josh (Tongue) for quite some time and he deserves this call-up to the Test squad. It will be a great experience for him to understand and get used to the environment under Ben (Stokes) and Brendon (McCullum).

It is important to have players ready to respond and with a big summer of Test cricket coming up, we will need that depth to our squad. We wish Josh and the rest of the squad well for the first international of the campaign,” said Luke Wright, England Men’s National Selector, in an official statement.

Tongue has come through the Worcestershire pathways from junior ranks and represented the club at all levels. As of now, he has taken 162 wickets in 47 first-class matches for Worcestershire, including 11 in the ongoing season of the County Championship.

The pacer will join up with the rest of the England squad this weekend.

Meanwhile, Ireland also confirmed a change to their squad for the Test against England, with Matthew Foster called up after Conor Olphert was forced to withdraw due to his rehabilitation from an early knee injury not completing in time.

The Ireland squad, led by Andrew Balbirnie, will depart for England on Wednesday to participate in a three-day warm-up match against Essex at Chelmsford, which begins from May 26.

–IANS

nr/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Institutional League will have a domino effect on grassroots football: Bimal Ghosh
Next article
‘Asur’ set to return on June 1 with second season
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

'Even deadlier': WHO chief cautions world over next pandemic

News

Ravi Teja sports rugged look, thick beard in 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' first look

Sports

Jordi Alba to leave Barcelona after 11 seasons

News

Telugu Indian Idol 2: Unveiling the top 5 finalists

Sports

La Liga: Mallorca play Valencia, Osasuna entertain Bilbao (preview)

News

How Atul Kulkarni came up with the ‘changing the system’ dialogue in ‘Page 3’

Sports

IPL 2023, Eliminator: Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants

Health & Lifestyle

Apple launches health data privacy campaign globally, including in India

News

Sachin Pilgaonkar sheds light on his 'City of Dreams' character

Fashion & Lifestyle

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello pack on PDA a month after rekindling romance

Sports

Michael Neser's impressive County form not surprising, says Australia coach McDonald

News

‘Asur’ set to return on June 1 with second season

Sports

Institutional League will have a domino effect on grassroots football: Bimal Ghosh

Sports

WTC Final: Ravi Shastri reckons Ashwin, Jadeja will feature in India's playing XI

Sports

Malaysia Masters: Sindhu, Srikanth advance to second round; Ashmita, Aakarshi bow out

News

Tiger shares pic of plant lover dad Jackie Shroff; calls him 'Captain Planet'

Health & Lifestyle

India's largest stem cell manufacturing lab to come up in Hyderabad

News

Adhyayan Suman gained weight for his role in ‘Inspector Avinash’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US