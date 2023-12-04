Jr, Sub-jr Hockey Academy C'ship: Har Academy, Army Boys, Punjab Hockey Club emerge winners

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) HAR Hockey Academy and Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy won their respective matches in the Sub-junior category while Army Boys Sports Academy, HAR Hockey Academy and Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club emerged winners in the Junior section on Day 2 of the 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub-junior Men’s Academy Championship 2023 – (Zone A).

Meanwhile, Markandeshwar Hockey Academy drew 1-1 with Raja Karan Hockey Academy in the Junior Category.

In the first match of the Sub-junior category, HAR Hockey Academy beat Raja Karan Hockey Academy 8-2. Captain Sachin (7’, 10’, 33’, 46’, 48’) led the scoring for HAR Hockey Academy with five goals while Goyat Sourabh (5’, 25’) scored a brace and Pankaj (58’) contributed one goal towards the end of the match.

For Raja Karan Hockey Academy, Rudraksh (22’) and Hargun Singh (42’) scored the two goals.

In the second match of the Sub-junior Category, Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy defeated Salute Hockey Academy 25-0. Yuvraj Singh (6’, 17’, 20’, 34’, 36, 48’), Kunal (22’, 28’, 32’, 50’, 60’) and Tashu (30’, 55’, 56’, 57’, 60’) scored 16 goals between them, Nishant (2’, 28’), Kataria Hitesh (5’, 59’) and Pryash (11’, 52’) scored braces and Phalaswal Pratik (10’), Kapil (21’) and Jatin (28’) scored a goal each for Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy.

In the first match of the Junior category, Army Boys Sports Academy defeated Salute Hockey Academy 8-0. Manjeet (2’, 31’), Nitesh Sharma (28’, 45’) and Chhitij Bara (35’, 41’) scored braces while Captain Harpal (19’) and Arjun (40’) scored a goal each for Army Boys Sports Academy without conceding any goals.

In the second match of the Junior category, HAR Hockey Academy defeated Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta 6-0. Sandeep Singh (7’, 58’) scored a brace while Nitin (15’), Deepak (26’), Kuldeep (37’) and Ravinder (51’) scored a goal each for HAR Hockey Academy who won the game without conceding any goals.

In the third match of the Junior category, Markandeshwar Hockey Academy drew with Raja Karan Hockey Academy as the score at the end of the game read 1-1.

Harish Sharma (19’) scored a field goal for Raja Karan Hockey Academy in the second quarter but a late goal from the stick of Manjot Singh (58’) for Markandeshwar Hockey Academy to equalize in the fourth quarter meant that the game would end in a draw.

In the fourth match of the Junior category, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy defeated Cheema Hockey Academy 16-0. Lovenoor Singh (7’, 25’, 33’) and captain Gursewak Singh (28’, 40’, 54’) scored hat-tricks, Japnit Singh (6’, 45’), Jarman Singh (14’, 60’) and Prince Kumar (18’, 27’) scored braces while Ashwani (35’), Suraj (38’), Joban Singh (47’) and Om Rajnesh Saini (59’) scored a goal each for Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy to take them to a comfortable victory.

–IANS

bsk/