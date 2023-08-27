Jr Women’s Hockey League: Top teams win league matches on Day 3

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Har Hockey Academy, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, SAI Bal, and Republican Sports Club won their respective Pool games on Day 3 of the 3rd Khelo India Junior Women’s Hockey League (Phase-2) here on Sunday.

Salute Hockey Academy forfeited the first match of the day, from Pool A, granting SAI Shakti a default 5-0 win.

The second match of the day from Pool A saw Har Hockey Academy beat Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy by 3-1. Kajal Malik (14’), Pinki (29’) and Ishika (40’) all scored from penalty corners to grant Har Hockey Academy a secure lead. Namneet Kaur (32’) scored the only goal for Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy.

Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy beat Citizen Hockey XI 10-1 in the third Pool A match of the day. The goalscorers for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy were Shileima Chanu (3’, 19’), Sonam (7’, 44’), Huda Khan (28’), Sanskriti Sarwan (36’), Aanchal Sahu (43’), and Gurmail Kaur (54’, 56’, 60’). The lone goal for Citizen Hockey XI was scored by Megha (3’).

The fourth match of the day from Pool B saw Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat beat HIM Academy 7-1.

Captain Kajal (20’, 47’) led the show with a brace for Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, assisted by goals from Mahi (8’), Khushi (24’), Manjinder (29’), Sakshi (40’), and Diksha (44’). Anu Devi (53’) scored the lone consolation goal for HIM Academy.

The fifth match of the day from Pool B saw SAI Bal defeat Sports Authority of Gujrat Hockey Academy 5-0. Dechamma PG (1’), Ashima Rout (18’), Nilam Kachhap (21’), Gedala Gayathri (52’) and Himanshi Gawande (54’) all scored to guarantee the victory for SAI Bal.

The last match of the day in Pool B saw Republican Sports Club beat Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, Bhagta 4-1. Nandini Valmiki (27’), Tanu Shorensangbam (33’, 57’), and Minakshi Pandey (54’) were the goal scorers for the Republican Sports Club. Sushma (44’) scored a goal for Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, Bhagta but to no avail.

–IANS

bsk