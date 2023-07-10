scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Jr women's hockey nationals: Maharashtra, Haryana register easy wins on Day 7

By Agency News Desk

Rourkela (Odisha), July 3 (IANS) Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Haryana registered wins in their respective matches on Day 7 of the 13th Hockey India Junior Women’s National Championship 2023 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium on Monday.

In the first match of the day, Hockey Maharashtra defeated Delhi Hockey 6-2 in Pool D. Captain Himanshi Gawande (5′, 28′, 33′) led from the front and scored a hat-trick for her side.

Khushi (20′, 50′) also scored a brace to maintain the acquired lead for Hockey Maharashtra while Sanika Chandrakant Mane (35′) scored one goal. In response, Muskan (24′) and Subham (40′) scored one goal each for Delhi Hockey. Hockey Maharashtra registered their second consecutive win in the tournament.

In the second match of the day, Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Bengal 10-4 in Pool A. Pinki (5′, 32′, 37′, 51′) stood out to be the top performer for Hockey Haryana, scoring four goals. Ishika (11′, 51′) and Sakshi Rana (19′, 47′) scored a brace to strengthen their position while Sejal (14′) and Sukhpreet Kaur (60′) scored one goal each for Hockey Haryana. On the other side, Priyanka Guria (1′, 12′) and Captain Sanjna Horo (38′, 49′) scored two goals each for Hockey Bengal.

Earlier on Sunday, Hockey Uttarakhand defeated Hockey Gujarat 9-0 in Pool G. Kajal (6′, 11′) and Captain Prachi (14′, 36′) scored a brace for Hockey Uttarakhand while Saloni Pikhwal (7′), Neelam (26′), Ankita Mishra (35′), Nisha (52′) and Pushpa (57′) scored one goal each to take the game away from Hockey Gujarat.

In the other match, Chhattisgarh Hockey defeated Uttar Pradesh Hockey 5-2 in Pool F. Anisha Sahu (10′, 22′) scored a couple of goals for Hockey Chhattisgarh while Aanchal Sahu (12′), Sunita Kumari (51′) and Monika Tirkey (56′) scored one goal each for Chhattisgarh Hockey. In reply, Sakshi Shukla (7′) and Suneet Kumari (28′) scored one goal each for Uttar Pradesh Hockey.

In the last match on Sunday, Hockey Bihar defeated Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey 5-1 in Pool F. Fensi Khatun (19′, 35′) and Arti Kumari (27′, 30′) scored two goals each for Hockey Bihar whereas Kajal Kachhap (56′) also scored one goal against their opponents. In reply, Meena Kumari (45′) scored a consolation goal for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Pro Kabaddi League: Season 10 player auction to be held on September 8-9
Next article
Ashes 2023: Australia stood tall in the end despite moments of madness, says Justin Langer
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia stood tall in the end despite moments of madness, says Justin Langer

Sports

Pro Kabaddi League: Season 10 player auction to be held on September 8-9

Sports

Ashes 2023: Haven't seen a more competitive England cricketer in my time than Stokes, says Hussain

Sports

Ashes 2023: Somewhat disappointed with McCullum's no-beer comment, admits McDonald

Sports

Ashes 2023: England did expose some cracks, says Michael Vaughan as he points out Australia's vulnerabilities

Sports

Ashes 2023: McCullum's comments were disappointing, England are clearly rattled, says McGain

Sports

Spirit of cricket went out the window “a long, long time ago”, says Ian Smith over Bairstow dismissal

Sports

Ultimate Table Tennis: Top-7 Indian stars to watch out for in season 4

Sports

One month to go: Preparations in full swing for Asian Champions Trophy

Sports

MCC suspends three members after altercation with Australian players at Lord's Long Room

Sports

Athletics: Neeraj plans to achieve peak fitness with focus on World Championship in August

Sports

Life has been tough for me; happy my hard work has paid off, says Indian cricketer Minnu Mani

Sports

Ashes 2023: Injured Nathan Lyon ruled out of remainder of the series

Sports

I could still play but…not in the IPL: AB de Villiers

Sports

Triveni Continental Kings crowned champions of inaugural Global Chess League

Sports

Ashes 2023: Matthew Potts, Rehan Ahmed dropped as England name 15-member squad for third Test

Sports

'England have to smarten up a bit and be ruthless', says Nasser Hussain after Lord's defeat

Sports

Ashes 2023: 'It was more about the spirit of the game': McCullum hits out at Australia over Alex Carey 'stumping'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US