scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Jr women's hockey nationals: Maharashtra, Puducherry win league matches

By Agency News Desk

Rourkela, July 1 (IANS) Hockey Maharashtra and Le Puducherry Hockey registered wins in their respective matches on Saturday in the ongoing 13th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2023 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium here.

Tanushree Dinesh Kadu scored a triple as Hockey Maharashtra defeated Kerala Hockey 8-1 in the first match of the day. Captain Himanshi Gawande (5’) opened the account for Hockey Maharashtra followed by goals from Tanushree in the 18th, 33rd, and 56th minutes. Sanika Chandrakani Mane (27’), Aishwarya Dubey (28’), Khushi (36’), and Krushna Chandrakant Mane (37’) were the other goal scorers for Maharashtra. The only goal for Kerala Hockey was scored by captain Prasanna S. (38’).

Le Puducherry Hockey defeated Hockey Jammu & Kashmir 6-1 in the second game. Diksha (4’), Kajal (9’, 24’, 28’), Baby Sree (21’), and P. Karthiga (33’) got on the scoresheet for Le Puducherry Hockey, while Haiqa Banday (42’) scored the lone goal for Hockey Jammu & Kashmir.

Earlier on Friday, Hockey Punjab defeated Hockey Andhra Pradesh 5-0 in a late match. The goal scorers for Hockey Punjab were Harleen Kaur (28’), Sukhveer Kaur (34’), Captain Pawanpreet Kaur (36’), Priyanka Dogra (48’), and Namneet Kaur (60’).

In another match on the day, the Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Manipur Hockey 14-0. Pratibha Ekka (3’, 26’, 44’, 50’), Sandhya Kujur (7’, 9’), Ashima Rout (14’, 20’, 30’, 37’, 49’), Maxima Toppo (39’), captain Mamita Oram (43’), and Surekha Bahala (57’) all scored for Hockey Association of Odisha.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
How Tom Cruise left ‘MI7’ crew in ‘terror’
Next article
Tech industry sees boom in full-time jobs; dip in part-time opportunities: Report
This May Also Interest You
News

Russell Crowe wants to be paid for answering questions about ‘Gladiator 2’!

Technology

Twitch to host TwitchCon Paris as planned despite protests

Technology

Jack Dorsey says running Twitter 'hard'

News

Time to rework economics of filmmaking (IANS Column: B-Town)

News

Tabu, Kareena, Kriti-starrer ‘The Crew’ release date announced

News

Ewan McGregor feted with lifetime achievement award at Karlovy Vary film fest to a resounding applause

Technology

Medtronic's heart device data management system vulnerable to hacking

News

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra do ‘sewa’ at Golden Temple ahead of their wedding

News

Brian May remembers Freddie Mercury ahead of Queen’s 50th anniversary

Technology

Meta's Twitter competitor briefly appeared on Google Play store

News

Sonu Sood has a heartfelt conversation with ‘MTV Roadies' contestant, his parents

Technology

Reports of Pixel Fold screen breakage emerge a day after launch

News

Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' set to gross more than $1 billion

News

When Anthony Mackie forgot his ‘Captain America 4’ lines courtesy to Harrison Ford

Technology

ESA’s Euclid launches to probe Universe’s mystery of dark matter & energy

News

Kanye West, wife Bianca Censori check out ‘adult toys’ during Tokyo vacay

News

'IBD 3': Shivanshu Soni pays tribute to Guinness World Record holder Srushti

Technology

NETGEAR Orbi RBK852 mesh router gives Wi-Fi a new life with wider range

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US