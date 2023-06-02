scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Junior Asia Cup hockey: India reign supreme with 2-1 win over Pakistan; bag record fourth title

By Agency News Desk

Salalah (Oman), June 2 (IANS) Holders India scored two goals in the first half and defended stoutly in the second to prevail 2-1 over archrivals Pakistan in a hard-fought final of the Men’s Junior Asia Cup hockey tournament here on Thursday.

This was the fourth clash between the two teams in the final of the Junior Asia Cup and the second successive after the Indians defeated Pakistan 6-2 in Kuantan, Malaysia to win the title in 2015. The event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.

Both India and Pakistan have won the title thrice each since the event was started in 1988. They had played out a 1-1 draw in the league phase a few days back and had reached the final after beating their respective semifinal rivals.

On Thursday, early goals by Angad Bir Singh (13′) and Araijeet Singh Hundal (20′) ensured India remained in command of the game while some outstanding saves by goalkeeper Shashikumar Mohith Honnenahalli kept India in the lead throughout the match.

With this victory, India has created a new record of winning the maximum titles at the Men’s Junior Asia Cup. The team had previously won the title in 2004, 2008 and 2015 while Pakistan has won the tournament in 1988, 1992, 1996.

Recognising the team’s effort and their unbeaten record in the prestigious tournament which saw them qualify for the FIH Men’s Junior World Cup in Malaysia, the Hockey India Executive Board announced a cash award of INR 2 lakh each for players and INR 1 lakh each for support staff.

Congratulating the team, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said, “The Indian Junior Men’s team has made us all extremely proud with their unbeaten performance at the Junior Asia Cup. The team has shown great promise over the past few months, particularly after their historic win at the Sultan of Johor Cup they have become a dominate force and I believe this big win will hold them in good stead for the Junior World Cup later this year. Hockey India has decided to honour the players for this feat with a befitting cash award. I congratulate the team and the support staff for their efforts.”

An elated Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh also wished the team on their successful campaign. “The team showcased great character and spirit of the game in every match. The team’s continued success at the Junior Asia Cup is a testimony to Hockey India’s national program for the U21. I congratulate the team and the support staff for keeping up the Indian team’s record intact at the Junior Asia Cup.”

Going into the final on the back of a stupendous 9-1 win against South Korea in the Semi-Final match, India rode on confidence to get off to a roaring start. They pushed Pakistan on the backfoot with early opportunities to score. They capitalized on their opponents’ errors in the circle and punished them by converting the PC earned in the 13th minute. While it was Araijeet Singh Hundal who took a powerful shot on goal, Angad Bir Singh was quick on his feet to pick up the rebound and find a perfect deflection.

While the opening goal put India in command, a goal by Araijeet in the 20th minute helped in putting pressure on the Pakistani defence.

In the following quarter, the two teams lived up to the billing producing some tense moments that kept the full-house Salalah audience on their toes. Backed by a strong Pakistani fanbase, they were able to finally make a breakthrough in the 38th minute when Basharat Ali worked a brilliant field goal.

Though Pakistan found a number of opportunities to score through PCs in the last quarter, India custodian Shashikumar Mohith Honnenahalli made some sensational saves to keep India ahead.

It was a nail-biting finish, as Pakistan pushed for that elusive equaliser. But the spirited India Colts held their nerves to clinch the title in style and create history by clinching the fourth title in this prestigious competition.

“We wanted to win at any cost”

Speaking about the tense final, India captain Uttam Singh who was awarded the Player of the Match said, “After the 1-1 draw in the round robin stage, we were very aware of the areas we had to do well in order to beat Pakistan. It was quite a nervous Final. The team had never played in front of such a big crowd but I think created early goals helped us stay in control of the game.”

Experienced India coach CR Kumar expressed that it was a good team effort. “It came down to executing our opportunities. Though I feel we could have scored a few more goals, when you are playing a big opponent like Pakistan there is a lot of pressure. But I am very happy with the way the players controlled their emotions and played to their potential.”

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sandesh Jhingan leaves Bengaluru FC, Naushad Moosa joins NorthEast United FC
Next article
Disney Star delivers highest-ever ratings for IPL 2023 playoffs
This May Also Interest You
News

Javed Ali recorded 'Socho Zara' in the US while touring

News

Shruti Haasan breaks into an impromptu performance at a restaurant in London

News

Adrija Sinha of 'Sirf Ek Bandaa..': 'Faith is good, but blind faith is not'

News

Kasturi Banerjjee opens up on Asur 2

Sports

Swiss Boxing withdraws from IBA to join newly-formed 'World Boxing'

News

Guneet Monga: I want to make our own ‘Brown Panther’

Sports

'We are distressed and disturbed', 1983 World Cup team express solidarity with protesting wrestlers

News

Who Killed Moosewala?

Technology

YouTube testing 'play counts' feature on its Music app

News

'Victim of capitalism' Kangana Ranaut says 'bye bye' to airport looks

Sports

French Open: 'I want to win 25, if possible', says 16-year-old Andreeva Mirra

Health & Lifestyle

Covid survivors with depression show signs of brain inflammation

News

Director Ananjay Raghuraj: 'Now is a great time for Bhojpuri films because of OTT'

Health & Lifestyle

Global primate genome study reveals their evolution, applications for human health

Health & Lifestyle

Glamyo Health founders plan to flee, declare bankruptcy: Sacked employee in FIR

Technology

Monthly crypto exchange volume sees drop in May, reaching 32-month low

Sports

Thailand Open: Lakshya Sen in semis; Kiran George loses to France's Popov in quarters (Ld)

News

Supriya Shukla: 'I ensure that my presence in the show makes a difference'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US