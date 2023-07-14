scorecardresearch
Junior Boys National Boxing C'ships: Devang, Hemant shine as nine SSCB boxers reach final

By Agency News Desk

Itanagar, July 14 (IANS) The Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) continued their domination as nine of their pugilists progressed into the finals on Day 5 at the 5th Junior Boys National Boxing Championships, here on Friday.

Devang (54kg) gave the perfect start to team SSCB with a sensational 5-0 win over Uttar Pradesh’s Sundram Yadav. Devang looked at his absolute best in the bout and controlled the game throughout to grab the win.

This is Devang’s third consecutive unanimous win in the competition. He will be up against Nenthok Hodong of Arunachal Pradesh in the summit clash.

Hemant Sangwan (80+kg) on the other hand got the better of Maharashtra’s Saifali Zari in a unanimous decision win. He will face Vedant Dhauta of Himachal Pradesh in the finals.

Other SSCB boxers who sealed their spot in finals are Mahesh (48kg), Divash Katare (50kg), Sahil Baord (52kg), M Kabiraj Singh (63kg), Rahul Kundu (70kg), Sahil (75kg), Hardik Panwar (80kg).

In the 48kg category, Haryana’s Sikander put forward a stellar performance to grab the unanimous decision win against Maharashtra’s Ravindra Padvi in the semifinals. He will go head to head against Mahesh of SSCB in the quest to secure a gold medal.

Punjab’s Shriyansh (80kg) secured a spot in the finals with a convincing win over Hamza Mohd Ahmed of Telangana. He will take on Hardik Panwar of SSCB in the finals.

Four young pugilists from the hosts Arunachal Pradesh Techi Jacky (46kg), Gayki Rie (52kg), Nenthok Hodong (54kg), Tagio Liyak (57kg) will also fight to win the yellow metal in the finals.

–IANS

