Junior World Cup Shooting: India bag two more gold medals at Suhl

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) India picked up two more gold, besides other minor medals at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Junior in Suhl, Germany, cementing their spot on the top of the medal tally.

Amanpreet Singh in the men’s 25m Pistol and the women’s 25m Pistol team comprising Megana Sadula, Payal Khatri and Simranpreet Kaur Brar, were the gold winners for India on the day.

India now have five gold, four silver and two bronze medals, with two more competition days left in the top competition for junior shooters, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) informed on Tuesday.

Amanpreet shot gold with a score of 586 in the men’s 25m Pistol. Megana, Payal and Simranpreet combined for a score of 1719 for the women’s team gold.

In the individual women’s event, three Indians, Megana, Payal and Divanshi reached the final but Megana finished fourth with 22 hits, Payal fifth with 18 hits and Divanhsi was seventh with 11 hits.

In the men’s individual event, apart from Amanpreet, Swaraj Bhondave was eighth with 574, Meshaak Ponnudurai ninth with 574, Abhimanyu Yadav 13th with 571 and Ankait Tomar 14th with 569.

In the junior men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions, Avinash Yadav was 28th with 573, Parikshit Singh Brar 31st with 572, Ramanya Tomar 40th with 567 and Harsh Singh finished 45th with a score of 566.

–IANS

bsk

