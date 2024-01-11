Kalinga Super Cup: Chukwu, Ambri steer Jamshedpur FC to full points

Bhubaneswar, Jan 10 (IANS) Jamshedpur FC erased a first-half goal deficit to make a fine comeback and beat NorthEast United 2-1 in a Group B match of the Kalinga Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium on Wednesday.

Jamshedpur FC are now joint leaders in Group B with Kerala Blasters, who bagged three points on the strength of their win over Shillong Lajong FC in the day’s first match.

Neither NorthEast nor Jamshedpur are currently enjoying a great run midway through the ISL 10. Both have won only two matches each after 12 rounds.

On Wednesday, when the two teams met, the game never rose to any great height, though both made all the efforts to break the rival defence. At one point in time, Jamshedpur used six foreigners on the pitch, and it certainly fetched them the desired result.

NorthEast, who defeated Jamshedpur by a solitary goal when the two met in ISL 10, took the lead in the 17th minute as they made the most of a defensive lapse. A faulty clearance by the Jamshedpur defence was grabbed by Nestor Albiach Roger and he took a shot at the goal that deflected off a defender to go in.

Jamshedpur made every effort to draw level and they were certainly unlucky on a couple of occasions for not getting the desired result. Once substitute French striker Steve Ambri took a shot that beat goalkeeper Dipesh Chauhan hands down, only to return to play after hitting the bar. Defender Gaurav Bora did a good job by clearing the ball quickly.

Jamshedpur’s consistent efforts finally paid off in the 68th minute. Ambri, whose presence on the pitch made lots of difference along with fellow Frenchman Jeremy Manzorro, did a brilliant job by providing the cross from the right. Nigerian striker Daniel Chima Chukwu anticipated the pass well and placed himself well to find the target.

Ambri wasn’t finished here. He was relentless in his pursuit to break open the rival defence and provided some splitting passes for his colleagues, one to Daniel Chima Chukwu, who virtually failed to push the ball into the open net.

Ambri finally took up the job of getting the match-winner for Jamshedpur in the 88th minute when he picked up the ball off a counter-attack and ran all the way to net the goal.

–IANS

hs/