scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Kapil Dev to be in action in home pitch Chandigarh

By Agency News Desk

Chandigarh, April 6 (IANS) Legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev will be seen in action during the cricket tournament in his home pitch here on April 20 at the quarterfinal of Allengers Gully Cricket Tournament that began on Wednesday.

Former national selector Chetan Sharma will also encourage the players by performing in the final match, organiser UT Cricket Association President Sanjay Tandon said.

He said former Ranji player and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, including high-officials of the BCCI, are likely to witness the grand finale on April 23.

The tournament is being organised by the UT Cricket Association and Chandigarh Police. The tournament jersey was unveiled on Wednesday.

The tournament began at the iconic cricket stadium in Sector 16, the home pitch of Kapil Dev, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh.

The tournaments will be played in the morning and evening at 10 playgrounds in the city. The tournament will be of 10-10 over per inning with a tennis ball on a knock-out basis.

Tandon said the purpose of the event is to bring youth towards sports that help keep away from the drugs.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur told IANS that the tournament would be a ‘memorable’ event for the participating players for which they have made elaborate arrangements.

She said the Chandigarh Police band would be welcoming all players with their performances. Venues close to the teams have been fixed to cut down the travel time of the players while the Chandigarh Police has also taken up the responsibility of transportation of the teams.

–IANS

vg/cs

Previous article
ChatGPT falsely accuses innocent law professor for sexually harassing students
Next article
'Jos got injured while fielding and was getting stitches', Samson reveals reason behind Ashwin opening with Jaiswal
This May Also Interest You
Sports

'Jos got injured while fielding and was getting stitches', Samson reveals reason behind Ashwin opening with Jaiswal

Technology

ChatGPT falsely accuses innocent law professor for sexually harassing students

Fashion and Lifestyle

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover share their daughter Devi’s first picture

Health & Lifestyle

Patna reports 17 Covid cases in 24 hrs

Sports

Newcastle, Man Utd both win to strengthen top-four claims in Premier League

Sports

Williamson to require surgery on injured knee, 'unlikely to be fit' for ODI World Cup

Technology

Samsung, AMD sign multi-year pact to boost mobile graphics experience

Sports

Chess: Aleksandra seals top spot after nail-biting end to third leg of FIDE Women's Grand Prix 2022-23

Sports

Benzema hat trick as Real Madrid conquer Camp Nou to qualify for Copa del Rey final

Sports

IPL 2023: Letting go of RCB captaincy played a big role for Virat in relaxing, says AB de Villiers

Sports

BCCI mourns the passing away of Sudhir Naik

Sports

Fantasy sports gaming revenue to reach up to Rs 3,100 cr during IPL 2023

Sports

IPL 2023: Main players need to stand up and make it count for Delhi Capitals, says AB de Villiers

News

Siddharth Anand to helm 'Tiger vs Pathaan'

Health & Lifestyle

Psychological stress hampers male potency

Health & Lifestyle

Psychological stress hampers male potency: BHU Study (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

UP Covid cases cross 700 mark

Sports

Dhoni, Yuvi, Raina made MCC life members; Mithali, Jhulan too on the list

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US