Keep Stokes out of the game with runs and wickets: Justin Langer's advice to Australia for Ashes

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) Former Australia coach Justin Langer believes Pat Cummins’ side must keep England skipper Ben Stokes quiet with both bat and ball to secure victory in the Ashes. Stokes is set to lead England in his maiden Ashes series facing concerns over his fitness as he is overcoming the chronic left knee tendinitis that has restricted him from bowling this year.

Stokes’ unforgettable knock of 135 runs unbeaten at Headingley in the previous Ashes held in England remains deeply ingrained in the minds of fans.

Langer believes that if Australia manages to silence Stokes, it would significantly contribute to their chances of retaining the Ashes and continuing a longstanding tradition that the visiting team has employed in previous encounters.

“It’s a battle of two intriguing captains. As Aussies, for as long as I’ve been playing the game the philosophy has been that you have to target the opposition captain. You have to get on top of the opposition captain as early as you can and keep him down. If you get on top of him, it has a ripple effect right through the team.

“He is so important to the balance of England’s attack with his overs, especially without what you might call a specialist spinner in Moeen Ali, and I say that respectfully. Especially if the sun is out.

“The same with his batting. They have to get on top of Stokes with skill. You have to keep him out of the game, with runs and wickets,” he said.

“It will be the same if England do that to Pat Cummins – bat well to his bowling- because he’s so important to the team.”

With an impressive track record against Australia in the Ashes, Ben Stokes has proven his mettle by accumulating three centuries and six half-centuries in 19 matches. His bowling prowess has accounted for 38 wickets against the Australians, including two five-wicket hauls.

–IANS



