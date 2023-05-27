KIUG 2022: Aneesh Gowda, Siva Sridhar, in fight for pool supremacy with 3-gold each (round-up)

Lucknow/Noida/Varanasi/Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Aneesh Gowda of Christ University (deemed) and Siva Sridhar of Jain University continued their battle for supremacy in the pool, winning three gold medals each over two days at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik (SVSP) stadium in Greater Noida, in the Khelo India University Games 2022 on Saturday.

What makes the battle more interesting is that both have netted one bronze each as well.

Close on their heels in that battle for most individual medals, India international shooters Aishwary Tomar (Guru Nanak Dev University-GNDU) and Mehuli Ghosh (Adamas University), who have won two gold medals each, and cadet world champion Sagar Jaglan, who won gold on the mat.

The brilliant performances of these participants headlined competitions on Day 5 of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2022 across Uttar Pradesh (UP).

Kurukshetra women defend Kabaddi crown

Kurukshetra University defended their women’s Kabaddi title with a hard-fought 32-30 win over H.P. University, Simla. The University of Burdwan and Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University won the bronze medals. The men’s title had a new winner however, with Guru Kashi University Talwandi Sabo getting the better of Chandigarh University 44-35 in the final. The bronze was shared by VELS University, Tamil Nadu and SRM University, Chennai.

SRM, Chitkara win Table Tennis titles

The day also saw the table tennis finals played at the B.B.D. Badminton Academy indoor hall in Lucknow. SRM University, Chennai came out 3-0 winners against Adamas University, Kolkata, in the women’s final whereas the men’s final also had a similar score-line with Chitkara University brushing aside Chandigarh University 3-0.

Stars on fire at the shooting range

Renowned Indian international shooters were on fire at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range in New Delhi as Olympian Aishwary Tomar, Mehuli Ghosh, Anish Bhanwala (Manav Rachna University) and Shapath Bharadwaj (Manav Rachna), all bagged gold medals.

Aishwary and Mehuli bagged two medals each, the former winning the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions individual and team events and the latter, the women’s 10m air rifle individual and team gold medals.

Shapath Bharadwaj won the men’s trap competition over Manavaditya Singh Rathore, while Pragati Dubey (Barkatullah U) won the women’s trap event. Anish Bhanwala came out triumphant in the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol.

Sagar Jaglan wins wrestling gold

The IIT-BHU indoor hall in Varanasi saw the commencement of the wrestling competitions and 2021 Cadet World Champion Sagar Jaglan made an instant mark with a gold in the Men’s 79kg Freestyle category for his Kurukshetra University. A total of nine Wrestling gold medals were decided on Saturday and the gold medals were equally distributed.

Kurukshetra, Punjabi win Volleyball titles

Punjabi University beat Adamas University in a five-set thriller to secure the gold in the women’s section while Kurukshetra University beat Mangalore University in straight sets.

