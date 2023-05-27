KIUG 2022: Chitkara, SRM win team titles in table tennis

Lucknow, May 27 (IANS) Chitkara University blanked out Chandigarh University 3-0, and SRM University thrashed Bengal’s Adamas University with a similar score in their respective finals of the Khelo India University Games 2022 at the BBD Badminton Hall here on Saturday.

Though the winners from the North have retained the men’s team trophy without breaking a sweat, the team from the South made history by winning their maiden title in KIUG 2022, eroding the base of Adamas from the East, winner of gold in the last edition held in Bengaluru.

In the final of the men’s team competition, Yashansh Malik provided the impetus with a 3-1 win over Chandigarh varsity’s Divyansh Srivastava in the first rubber. Both executed their shots well. But the tall Yashansh negotiated well, and his placements proved apt. Even the long rallies were of no avail, as the Chitkara paddler won.

Jeet Chandra found a good match in Jash Modi, who began with a bang and led 2-0. Jeet found a rhythm from the third and continued with the momentum to overpower Jash Modi, taking the last three games.

The left-handed Wesley posed several questions to Khelendrajit Yengkhom with his deceptive service and sharp backhand attack, brooking little challenge from the Chandigarh University player.

In the women’s final on Saturday, SRM had the advantage of the two experienced players in their ranks – V. Kowshika and Kavyashree Baskar. The two regulars in the national circuit shared the burden, and S. Flora Gladlyn played the supporting role to perfection despite the shaky start to the third tie.

Adamas, banking on a regular Munmun Kundu, who turns out for West Bengal, could not pass the muster and surrendered meekly.

But credit must go to Kowshika for putting SRM in the lead when she downed Dipanwita Basu in straight games. The tall Kavyashree consolidated the team lead and put Munmun under pressure. The Adamas girl did show some resistance in the second game but failed to capitalise after the deuce. Munmun, halfway down the third game, gave up to the efficient Kavyashree, who got her forehand winners right on the day. Even her backhand came out good, and an error-prone Munmun was a mute spectator.

Notwithstanding a shaky start, Flora went 2-1 up before letting Shreya Ghosh some leeway to hit back. The girl from Kolkata took the fourth game to level the score, but the Chennai left-hander prevailed to ensure her side’s top podium finish.

Results (All Finals):

Women: SRM University bt Adamas University 3-0 (V. Kowshika bt Dipanwita Basu 11-7, 11-9, 12-10; Kavyashree Baskar bt Munmun Kundu 11-8, 12-10, 11-7; S. Flora Gladlyn bt Shreya Ghosh 8-11, 11-5, 11-8, 4-11, 11-5).

Men: Chitkara University bt Chandigarh University 3-0 (Yashansh Malik bt Divyansh Srivastava 11-4, 11-7, 2-11,11-6; Jeet Chandra bt Jash Amit Modi 3-11, 10-12, 11-9, 11-9, 11-8; Wesley Do Rosario bt Khelendrajit Yengkhom 11-8, 11-2, 11-6).

–IANS

