KKR's strength lies in their spin bowling: Zaheer Khan

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) The Kolkata Knight Riders pulled off a crucial 21-run win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore in match No. 36 of the IPL 2023.

KKR finished proceedings on 200 in 20 overs, led by Jason Roy’s quickfire 56 and Nitish Rana’s 48. In reply, RCB skipper Virat Kohli led from the front hitting 54 (37b, 6×4) but saw the other batting stars falter as Varun Chakravarthy (3/27), Andre Russell (2/29), and Suyash Sharma (2/30) shone with the ball. In the process, KKR arrested a four-game losing streak.

KKR’s spin bowling department came in for rich praise from JioCinema IPL expert Zaheer Khan.

“First you plan a certain way and then you see the result on the pitch. KKR decided that against RCB, they’ll use their spinners more. The spinners went and executed. It’s not just the captain but you have to have bowlers of a high calibre. The one thing we’ve seen this evening is that KKR’s strength lies in their spin bowling. They leave an impact on a game with their bowling in favourable conditions,” said Khan.

Eoin Morgan, the former England and KKR captain, praised countryman Roy, saying: “He’s so imposing at the top of the order. Not only does he possess a huge amount of power, there’s a lot of class there as well from the England international. He’s such a big performer. In any changing room he goes into, he breathes confidence. What a tall-statured guy, well-built and imposing. Jason stamps his authority early in the game. I think that was a huge point of difference for them.”

Morgan was also impressed with Chakravarthy. “He’s an unbelievably grateful guy to be in the situation he’s in with the opportunity in the IPL. It’s a nice reminder of the sacrifices these players make during this period. He was very candid in the way he spoke, not his day in the last game but today, 3/27. Working on his accuracy more than the variations, he feels he has enough variations at the moment,” said Morgan.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
