scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

KL Rahul to undergo thigh surgery; ruled out of remainder of IPL 2023, WTC final

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) India opener KL Rahul said he will be undergoing thigh surgery shortly, thus ruling him out of the remainder of IPL 2023 and India’s squad for the World Test Championship final, set to be held next month against Australia in London.

On May 1, Rahul got injured during his team Lucknow Super Giants’ match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, quickly clutching his right thigh and then limping from the field while chasing the ball to stop a boundary in the second over. He came out to bat at number eleven, unable to run and score a run off three balls he faced as Lucknow lost by 18 runs.

“After careful consideration and consultation with the medical team, it’s been concluded that I’ll be undergoing surgery on my thigh shortly. My focus will be on my rehabilitation and recovery in the coming weeks. It’s a tough call to make, but I know it’s the right one to ensure a full recovery,” said Rahul in his post on Instagram.

In IPL 2023, Rahul made 274 runs at an average of 34.25, including two half-centuries. “As the team captain, it pains me deeply not to be able to be there during this crucial period. But, I’m confident that the boys will rise to the occasion and give their best performance as always. I’ll be cheering for them from the sidelines with all of you, watching every game @lucknowsupergiants.”

“Absolutely gutted that I won’t be at the Oval next month with Team India. I’ll do everything I can to get back in the Blue and help my country. That has always been my focus and priority. @indiancricketteam,” he added.

In its official statement, the franchise said further tests and scans have confirmed that Rahul has suffered a significant tear to his tendon in the right thigh. “We are continuing to provide all possible support to KL at this difficult time and are working with him to ensure the best care on his road to recovery. However, the extent of the injury means that he is set for a lengthy layoff, which will include the remainder of this IPL season.”

“His presence on and off the field will be sorely missed by the Super Giants, as we continue our push to reach the playoffs for the second consecutive year. We can’t wait to see KL back on the field doing what he does best, and hope he gets back as soon as possible.”

Rahul’s injury means India now need to find a replacement for him in the WTC final squad, with the match against Australia to be held from June 7-11 at The Oval. As far as Lucknow is concerned, Krunal Pandya will captain the side in Rahul’s absence as the race to playoffs heats up. It is also Rahul’s second major injury after undergoing a sports hernia surgery in 2022.

“I want to express gratitude to each one of you – my fans, that gave me the strength to get back up, the LSG management and the BCCI for their promptness, and my teammates for their unwavering support during this difficult time. Your encouragement and messages mean a lot to me and motivate me to come back stronger and fitter than ever before.”

“Meanwhile, I promise to keep you all updated on my progress and hope to be back on the field sooner than soon. The last few days have been really hard, but I’m determined to come out on top. Injuries are never easy, but I’ll give it my all as always. Thank you for all the support and good wishes,” concluded Rahul.

–IANS

nr/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy admitted to B'luru hospital
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy admitted to B'luru hospital

Sports

Madrid Open: Lucky loser Struff stuns Tsitsipas to reach semifinals

Sports

Logo, mascot, torch, anthem, jersey of Khelo India University Games 2022 Uttar Pradesh launched

Technology

US doctors perform first-ever brain surgery on a unborn baby

Sports

Rob Key predicts Jofra Archer will have 'massive' impact for England in upcoming Ashes

Sports

Cricket going the football way with T20 leagues spreading around the world: Ravi Shastri

Technology

WhatsApp's new feature to let you create single-vote polls

Sports

Trivandrum's Greenfield Stadium in list of 15 probable WC venues

Technology

Cloud, Big Data & AI sectors continue hiring trend in Q1 2023: Report

Technology

Novel AI-enabled robot to can perform 10K microbial experiments daily

Technology

Google's Bard AI may soon arrive as homescreen widget on Pixel devices

Sports

IPL 2023: Only a good captain can manage three quality spinners well, Sanju Samson has matured a lot, says Ravi Shastri

Sports

Australia to tour South Africa for three T20Is, five ODIs ahead of ODI World Cup

Sports

K.L. Rahul likely to miss World Test Championship Final after being ruled out of IPL 2023: Report

Technology

5G smartphone shipments grow 14% in India in Q1 2023: Report

Sports

Wrestlers' demands have been met, should allow probe to be completed: Anurag Thakur

Sports

Korea's Lee puts well for tied second place at Wells Fargo Championship

Health & Lifestyle

Bacterial pneumonia caused Covid deaths, not 'cytokine storm': Study

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US