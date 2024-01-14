'Knowledge he has is second to none', says Joshua da Silva on Brian Lara linking up as mentor

Adelaide, Jan 14 (IANS) With Brian Lara being the mentor to an inexperienced West Indies Test team ahead of their Tests against Australia, wicketkeeper-batter Joshua da Silva said the knowledge of the legendary batter about batting and adapting to the conditions is second to none.

Though Lara will be commentating for Fox Cricket on the Tests in Adelaide and Brisbane, Lara will also be mentoring the West Indies team, who have seven uncapped players in their 15-man squad. Lara had been in the same capacity when West Indies toured South Africa last year.

“The knowledge he has is second to none. What he’s done for the game, what he’s done for West Indies cricket on his own … so just to have him around, just his presence alone speaks for itself. “

“He’s worked with everyone (in the current squad), he’s our mentor so he’s going to be helping everybody, bowlers and batters. Because he has so much experience I think everybody can learn from him,” said da Silva to reporters at the Adelaide Oval.

Batter Kavem Hodge, seam-bowling all-rounder Justin Greaves and fast-bowler Shamar Joseph are the likely debutants for Adelaide Test. West Indies were comprehensively beaten in their last two Tests in Australia in 2022.

Da Silva, who scored a century in a warm-up match against Cricket Australia XI at the Karen Rolton Oval last week, thinks the fresh faces can help them put up a better showing in the Tests.

“Last year is last year and we’re here to try again. We have a few new faces so we are going to have a bit of new blood coming in. It’s going to be exciting. Everybody’s keen. Seven uncapped players. If they haven’t gotten a taste, they’re really raring to go get a taste of it. So, the mood in the camp is great.”

“Every one of us here is looking forward to making the West Indies a winning team again, that’s the main goal we have. We talk about it every day, about getting back to those days. But it’s a new era now and we’re just looking forward to making our own brand and playing that brand of cricket.”

