KSSM Shooting Championship: Rahi Sarnobat clinches gold

By Agency News Desk

Bhopal, June 6 (IANS) Olympian and reigning Asian Games champion Rahi Sarnobat is back with a bang in the domestic circuit, winning the women’s 25m Pistol gold at the 21st Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial (KSSM) Shooting championship, here.

Rahi, representing Maharashtra, shot 36 in the final on Monday, to emerge triumphant ahead of Esha Singh of Telangana, who shot 31 in the 50-shot final. The host state’s Chinki Yadav was third with 28-hits.

Rahi also topped qualification with a score of 582. Devanshi Dhama of Uttar Pradesh also shot the same score but was second on lesser inner 10s. Esha was third with 581.

Haryana’s Vibhuti Bhatia, won the junior women’s 25m pistol with state-mate Tejaswini coming second and Maharashtra’s Riya Shirish Thatte, third.

–IANS

cs/ak

Remo D'Souza says new season of 'Dance +' will showcase 'future of dance'
