scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Kyrgios has more chance to defeat Djokovic at Wimbledon, says Carlos Alcaraz

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Spain’s young tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz feels that Australian Nick Kyrgios is the most likely player to pose a threat to Novak Djokovic’s title defence at this year’s grass court major, Wimbledon, starting on July 3.

Kyrgios, who recently revealed his mental health struggles post-Wimbledon in 2019, was the losing finalist against Djokovic last year, and Alcaraz suggested the Australian was well-placed to challenge again.

“Nick Kyrgios has already played a final in Wimbledon and he’s very good on grass as well. I am not saying that I am not capable of beating Djokovic, but I think I have less chances than on other surfaces. I think that Kyrgios has more chance to defeat Djokovic than any other player,” the 20-year-old Spaniard was quoted as saying by Eurosport.

Earlier this month at Roland Garros, Alcaraz faced a defeat against the Serbian great in the semifinals, who went on to secure his 23rd Grand Slam title, setting a new record at the age of 36.

The 20-year-old Spaniard reached the fourth round at Wimbledon last year, the Grand Slam he has so far made the least progress and admitted he had not fared as well as on other surfaces.

“Well, I have always said that I think I can win any tournament I play. Obviously, on grass, it is a bit more complicated as I don’t have a lot of experience and in the matches I played I struggled on it.

And obviously Djokovic, together with Roger Federer, is one of the greatest players ever seen on a grass court. So, it’s already going to be complicated,” Alcaraz said.

The Spaniard is set to open his grass season with the Queen’s Club Championships on June 20 with a first-round clash with Qualifier Arthur Fils.

–IANS

bc/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
James Rodriguez eyeing 2026 World Cup qualification with Colombia
Next article
Ashes 2023: Jonny Bairstow's form and fitness 'a huge concern', says Mark Butcher
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ashes 2023: Jonny Bairstow's form and fitness 'a huge concern', says Mark Butcher

Sports

James Rodriguez eyeing 2026 World Cup qualification with Colombia

Technology

Jack Ma appears to discuss 'understanding of mathematics' with students

Technology

Google-backed Adda247 acquires Veeksha to create 3D experiences for students

Health & Lifestyle

Screening, awareness on stem cell therapy to help fight sickle cell disease

News

Pragati Mishra of 'UP-65' listened to its audio book version at bedtime for prep

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Manisha Rani kisses Jad Hadid on the cheek

Sports

UP to host MotoGP racing event in September

Health & Lifestyle

Gita Press declines cash reward for Gandhi Peace Award

News

Blockbuster International Collaboration Alert: T-Series brings together Tiger Shroff, Zahrah S Khan, Edward Maya, and Tanishk Bagchi to Mesmerize Fans with Love Stereo Again!

Technology

Short-video platform Moj to bring Dolby Vision in its app

Technology

Chinese display makers team up to invalidate Samsung OLED patent: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Gandhi Peace Prize for Gita Press: Congress says it is a 'travesty'

Health & Lifestyle

Oral probiotic may help treat dry eye disease: Study

Health & Lifestyle

'School kids highly vulnerable to fancy vaping gizmos', say mothers while discussing 'Ideas for an Addiction Free India'

Health & Lifestyle

UK scientists create new human embryo model with heartbeat

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani kisses Jad Hadid

News

Kajol talks about toughest choices she had to make

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US