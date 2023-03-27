scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

La Liga and Instituto Cervantes unveil the Spanish-Hindi Football Dictionary

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) After the successful launch of the Spanish-Bengali football dictionary last month, La Liga alongside Instituto Cervantes has launched the Spanish-Hindi football dictionary at the Residence of the Embassy of Spain here.

Both books were presented at the gathering as an initiative from La Liga to foster better regional connections between both countries.

The dictionary was presented to the Ambassador of Spain to India, H.E. José Maria Ridao, by Oscar Pujol, Director of Instituto Cervantes in Delhi and José Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, La Liga India.

La Liga has been steadfast in its commitment to leveraging the game of football as a catalyst for social development and positive change.

To further this goal, both dictionaries will aim to deepen connections within existing fan bases while fostering the development of content generation and addressing prevalent language barriers. In addition to a wide range of information about both La Liga and La Liga clubs, the dictionary also includes sporting milestones, football actions, as well as a wide range of football terminology. Furthermore, these dictionaries will also offer social vocabulary and conversation guidelines to facilitate public interactions, the La Liga informed in a release on Monday.

Speaking at the presentation, H.E. José Maria Ridao said, “In addition to the Bengali edition, the Hindi-Spanish dictionary will serve as a tool to further improve cultural relations between our two countries. As football becomes more popular in India, these endeavours will not only contribute to the strengthening of existing connections between India and Spain but also create opportunities for new collaborations.”

Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, La Liga India added, “As football serves as a shared passion between our countries, leveraging this unifying factor to establish a foundation for which the dictionary will be able to build further is the vision. By dismantling existing linguistic barriers, the Hindi dictionary will be better enabled to scale impact across the country due to its broader reach. As we continue to build upon our vision for Indian football, the dictionary will assist in broader cultural relationships,” he said.

Oscar Pujol, Director of Instituto Cervantes in Delhi said: “This marks the book’s second translation, representing a significant step towards bridging the language gap and promoting transparent communication between our countries. Through these efforts, we can push beyond existing language barriers between both countries and use football as an agent for positive change.”

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
Centre reviews preparedness against Covid, advises states to undertake mock drills in April
Next article
Doctors in Jaipur take out rally against Right to Heath Bill
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Doctors in Jaipur take out rally against Right to Heath Bill

Health & Lifestyle

Centre reviews preparedness against Covid, advises states to undertake mock drills in April

Sports

World Cup Shotgun: Raiza Dhillon best Indian on show on day one

Sports

WC Qualifier Playoff: UAE, Canada record wins on enthralling Day 2

Health & Lifestyle

Vyapam 'whistleblower' Dr Anand Rai dismissed from MP govt service

Sports

Golf: Top star in the fray at The Challenge 2023 from Wednesday

Theatre

Few actors who shined both on theatre stages and the big screen

Sports

Football: AIFF decides to organise women's league from April 25

Health & Lifestyle

Indian Immunologicals receives approval for measles-rubella vaccine

Theatre

Akshay Oberoi celebrates World Theatre Day with a 20 yr-old throwback image from theatre days

Theatre

Rasika Dugal shares throwback picture from theatre days on World Theatre Day

News

Sara Ali Khan apparently experienced paranormal activities!!

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan treats himself with a swanky Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan

Health & Lifestyle

Rising Covid cases may lead to surge in hospitalisation, ICU stays: Doctors

Sports

IPL 2023: TV broadcasters Star Sports launch subtitles feed for hearing-impaired fans

Sports

Mary Kom, Sunil Chhetri bat for a sports-friendly India, urge nation to adopt sports as a lifestyle

Sports

Taekwondo Premier League with 12 teams launched, will be held in June

Sports

Indian Masters T10, a 10-over event involving legendary retired cricketers launched

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US