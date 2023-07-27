scorecardresearch
La Liga: Barcelona's Moroccan defender Riad to join Real Betis on loan

By Agency News Desk

Madrid (Spain), July 27 (IANS) FC Barcelona’s Moroccan U-23 international defender Chadi Riad will join Real Betis on loan for next season with the chance to then make the move permanent for a price of around three million euros.

Barca have also included a clause in the transfer that would allow them to buy him back for seven million euros.

Riad played 37 times for Barca’s B-team last season and made his first team debut away to Osasuna in November 2022. But he was left out of the squad for the club’s current U.S. tour, and the 20-year-old had been allowed to train with Betis in the days before completing the move, reports Xinhua.

Riad is the second signing Betis have announced in the past 24 hours after the arrival of former Real Madrid and Sevilla midfielder Isco.

The Seville-based club that finished sixth in La Liga last season has also signed midfielder Marc Roca on loan from Leeds United. Furthermore, Hector Bellerin and Marc Bartra joined Betis this summer, which has made the Betis defense a very “Barca” look.

–IANS

