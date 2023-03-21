scorecardresearch
La Liga: Bottom of the table Elche sack coach Machin

By News Bureau

Madrid (Spain), March 20 (IANS) Struggling La Liga side Elche announced on Monday that they have fired Pablo Machin as first-team coach in the wake of their 2-0 defeat to Real Sociedad that leaves them on the verge of relegation.

Machin leaves his job after 12 games in charge which saw two wins, three draws and seven defeats, although the nine points the club earned over that period was a vast improvement on the four points that came from their first 14 matches of the season, reports Xinhua.

“Elche Club de Futbol announces that Pablo Machin will not continue as coach of the first team. The Club wants to thank the coach for his work and commitment during his time as a green-and-green player.”

“Elche Club de Futbol wants to wish Machin and his coaching staff all the good luck both on a personal level and in his professional career,” explained a brief statement on the club website.

Machin was Elche’s third ‘permanent’ coach this season after Francisco Rodriguez and Jorge Almiron, although the club was also under the temporary control of Alberto Gallego and Sergio Mantecon as Francisco and Almiron departed in the opening months of a disastrous campaign.

–IANS

bsk

