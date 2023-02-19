scorecardresearch
La Liga: FC Barcelona confirm hamstring injury to midfielder Pedri

By News Bureau

Madrid (Spain), Feb 18 (IANS) FC Barcelona will be without midfielder Pedri for between three weeks and a month after the Spanish international injured a hamstring.

The 20-year-old had to leave the pitch shortly before halftime of the 2-2 draw against Manchester United in Camp Nou on Thursday night.

Tests carried out on Friday confirmed the extent of his injury, reports news agency Xinhua.

“Pedri has injured the rectus femoris muscle in his right thigh (hamstring). Following tests on Friday morning, the damage has been confirmed and he will be unavailable for selection until his leg has recovered,” explained the Barcelona website, adding the injury comes as a “real blow to Barca.”

Although the website doesn’t give a recovery time, hamstring injuries need at least three weeks to recover from and probably more.

That means Pedri will miss around six matches, including next week’s Europa League return leg against Manchester United at Old Trafford, the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal away to Real Madrid and La Liga games against Cadiz, Almeria, Valencia and Athletic Club and he will be a doubt for the league game against Real Madrid in the Camp Nou on March 19th.

Pedri’s injury comes at a bad time, as Sergio Busquets is currently out of action with an ankle injury, while Gavi is suspended for the visit to Old Trafford.

–IANS

bsk

Women's T20 World Cup: Matthews magic steers West Indies to thrilling win over Ireland

PVL 2023: Bengaluru Torpedoes' uphill journey continues with win over Kochi Blue Spikers

2nd Test, Day 2: David Warner ruled out due to concussion, Matthew Renshaw named substitute

Golf: Korea's Im grinds out another 69 as Homa leads The Genesis Invitational

Golf: Korea's Im grinds out another 69 as Homa leads The Genesis Invitational

1st Test, Day 3: Wagner sets unwanted Test record as England hammer New Zealand for quick runs

1st Test, Day 3: Wagner sets unwanted Test record as England hammer New Zealand for quick runs

2nd Test, Day 2: Wanted to bowl wide as Marnus, Smith were looking to play through leg-side, says Ashwin

IPL 2023: Jaipur to host five league stage matches after three years gap

IPL 2023: Jaipur to host five league stage matches after three years gap

WPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore announce Smriti Mandhana as captain of women's team

WPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore announce Smriti Mandhana as captain of women's team

