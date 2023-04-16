scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

La Liga: Getafe trip a test for tired Barcelona

By Agency News Desk

Madrid (Spain), April 15 (IANS) La Liga leader FC Barcelona visit Getafe on Sunday in what could be a difficult afternoon for Xavi Hernandez’s side.

Barca have decided to travel to the Spanish capital by high-speed train, rather than fly, to cut down on emissions, with the club saying its players will use more sustainable forms of transport from now on where feasible.

The weekend starts with Barcelona 13 points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, although that lead could be down to 10 points depending on Madrid’s result in Cadiz.

Xavi has once again to deal with a long list of injuries, with Ousmane Dembele, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Andreas Christensen all still on the sidelines and likely to remain out until the end of the month.

That once again limits Xavi’s options to rotate his side, and Barca have looked flat in recent matches, losing their Copa del Rey semifinal 4-0 to Real Madrid and drawing 0-0 at home to Girona, reports Xinhua.

The Girona game highlighted Barca’s problems, with five B-team players on the bench and only Ferran Torres as an attacking option to freshen things up.

Franck Kessie could start on Sunday ahead of Sergi Roberto in central midfield to try to give Barca some more creativity, and perhaps Jordi Alba could come into the side for impressive youngster Alejandro Balde, but it’s hard to see Xavi making many more changes.

Getafe receive Barcelona after a tame 2-0 defeat away to Real Sociedad, but that game shouldn’t be seen as a reference for a team that has only lost two of their last eight La Liga matches, although they are still only three points above the relegation zone.

Barca will have to be wary of strikers Enes Unal and Borja Mayoral, as well as former Barcelona duo Munir El Haddadi and Denis Suarez on the break, but their main problem will be breaking down a five-man defence likely to sit deep and close down any spaces.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
IPL 2023: Karnataka pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak shines on debut for RCB
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

US launches new programme to boost Covid vaccines, therapies development

News

Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr-starrer 'War 2' set to start shooting in November

News

When Abhilash Thapliyal had preconceived notions about Anurag Kashyap

Health & Lifestyle

‘Dates’ – 5 healthy benefits of the sweetest superfood

News

Jack Black wants Pedro Pascal as Wario in 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' sequel

Sports

IPL 2023: Stoinis' fifty, Pooran's blitz power LSG to last-ball thrilling win over RCB (ld)

News

Rahul Vaidya sings 'Mehndi Rach Gayi' for Lakhneet Wedding

Health & Lifestyle

With positive cases going past 300 daily, Himachal pitches for more vaccines

Technology

S.Korea top court orders Google to disclose shared personal data

Health & Lifestyle

Eye tests conducted for one cr people under T'gana's 'Kanti Velugu'

Sports

Zverev back to clay court in style at Monte-Carlo

Technology

Starboard acquires conservative social media app Parler

Sports

Super Cup football: Odisha FC's second-half blitz blows Aizawl FC away in group stage

Sports

IPL 2034: This match is going to be remembered for the 'Lord Rinku' show, says Venkatesh Iyer

Technology

Over 150 AI chatbot apps launched in Q1, user spending up 4,000%

News

Sam Smith's 'vulgar and satanic' show sparks controversy

Health & Lifestyle

Lassa fever death toll reaches 148 in Nigeria

News

Somy Ali recounts working in three different movies: I'd forget which character I was playing

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US