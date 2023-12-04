Wednesday, December 6, 2023
HomeWorldSportsLa Liga: Injury setbacks for Real Madrid's Carvajal and Barca's Inigo Martinez

La Liga: Injury setbacks for Real Madrid's Carvajal and Barca's Inigo Martinez

Both Real Madrid and FC Barcelona look set to lose key defenders for at least a month, with right-back Dani Carvajal sidelined for Real Madrid and central defender Inigo Martinez out for Barca.

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
Injury setbacks for Real Madrid's Carvajal and Barca's Inigo Martinez _pic courtesy news agency
Injury setbacks for Real Madrid's Carvajal and Barca's Inigo Martinez _pic courtesy news agency

Madrid (Spain), Dec 4 (IANS) Both Real Madrid and FC Barcelona look set to lose key defenders for at least a month, with right-back Dani Carvajal sidelined for Real Madrid and central defender Inigo Martinez out for Barca.

Carvajal was forced out of Real Madrid’s 2-0 win at home to Granada in the La Liga on Saturday at halftime and tests carried out on Monday have confirmed the defender has suffered an injury to his left calf.

That means he will be out of action for around a month, missing La Liga matches against Betis, Villarreal, Alaves and Mallorca, a meaningless Champions League tie away to Union Berlin and the third-round tie of the Copa del Rey at the start of the year, reports Xinhua.

However, if his recovery goes to plan, the Spain international will be available to play in the Spanish Supercup in Saudi Arabia in the first half of January.

Carvajal joins Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni on Madrid’s injury list, although Carlo Ancelotti can use either Lucas Vazquez or Nacho Fernandez as cover.

Barcelona defender, Martinez was due to start their 1-0 win at home to Atletico Madrid on Sunday night, but had to pull out of the side after suffering a problem in his right hamstring.

Test have confirmed the injury, and he is unlikely to play again before the end of the year, in what is a setback for the 32-year-old former Athletic Club Bilbao stopper, who had won a place in Xavi Hernandez’s starting 11 and returned to the Spain national team thanks to his impressive displays over the last month.

–IANS

bsk/

Previous article
PKL 10: Maninder Singh's efforts help Bengal Warriors beat Bengaluru Bulls 32-30
Next article
Abu Dhabi T10: New York Strikers Hosein, Karunaratne bowl out Delhi Bulls for lowest score
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES

More in Entertainment

Health & Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

ABOUT US

Newspaper is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv