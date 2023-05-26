La Liga: Osasuna move into European places after beating Athletic Club

Madrid (Spain), May 26 (IANS) Osasuna climbed to seventh place in La Liga after securing a 2-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao at El Sadar Stadium.

The Pamplona-based club reprised their win over the side they eliminated in the Copa del Rey semifinals, courtesy of second-half goals from Ante Budimir and Lucas Torro on Thursday.

Budimir netted a free header in the 49th minute following a cross from the right, while Torro slid the ball into the net after a splendid assist from Aimar Oroz with just over 15 minutes remaining.

Athletic may have had more scoring opportunities than Osasuna, but they were repeatedly thwarted by home goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez in the gripping match. This win elevates Osasuna into a position that could see them compete in next season’s Conference League.

In another match on Thursday, Mallorca defeated Valencia 1-0, thanks to a header from Vedat Muriqi in the 63rd minute, following a superb cross from Lee Kang-in.

The result dispels any lingering uncertainty Mallorca had regarding their top-flight status, while Valencia remains 13th in La Liga, just two points above Valladolid, who currently hold the last relegation spot.

Valencia’s subsequent match is a home encounter against second-from-bottom Espanyol, a game set to be crucial for both teams.

–IANS

bsk