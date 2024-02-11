La Liga: Real Madrid crush Girona 4-0 to go five-point clear on top

Madrid, Feb 11 (IANS) A Vincius Jr. stunner, Jude Bellingham brace and a Rodrygo strike guide Real Madrid to a crushing 4-0 win over La Liga challengers Girona, opening up a five-point lead on top of the table.

Real Madrid flew out of the blocks, making it 1-0 just six minutes in as Vini Jr. picked up the ball way out, feinted to pass and then caught Gazzaniga out with a spectacular effort that left the goalkeeper with no chance at all.

Madrid seemed comfortable at the back, despite Girona taking control of the ball and creating the odd threatening moment. Bellingham tried his luck with a left-footed strike from the edge of the box with just over half-an-hour gone, and it was to prove a warning shot by the English ace.

In the very next move with 36 minutes on the clock, Real Madrid doubled their advantage with Vini Jr. delivering a delightful pass with the outside of his right boot, sending Bellingham through one-on-one with Gazzaniga, who rounded the keeper with his first touch and turned the ball into the net with his second.

Girona came out for the second half eager to reduce the deficit but their hopes were swiftly dented by another goal for Ancelotti’s side on 54th minute. Vini Jr. was in the thick of it again on the left-hand side, beating Yan Couto with a sublime piece of skill and getting his shot off him. Gazzaniga’s parry fell at the feet Bellingham, who completed his brace before retiring a minute and replaced by Brahim.

Real Madrid were in full flow and they found a fourth goal with 61 minutes played. Vini Jr. stole the ball from Yan Couto and Rodrygo did the rest. He picked it up, drove straight towards goal and unleashed a precise curling effort the minute he set foot inside the visitors’ box.

