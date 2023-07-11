scorecardresearch
La Liga: Real Madrid put hopes on Turkish teenager Adra Guler

By Agency News Desk

Madrid (Spain), July 7 (IANS) Spanish giants Real Madrid have unveiled Turkish teenager Adra Guler as their latest acquisition, hoping to revive their fortunes both in La Liga and in European football after a disappointing season.

The club unveiled the 18-year-old player at a ceremony that took place at Real Madrid City and began with the projection of a video with the best footage featuring the player.

Before the presentation ceremony, Arda Guler signed a new contract for six seasons in the boardroom at Real Madrid City, accompanied by club president Florentino Perez. After the signing, he was presented with a watch, a replica of the Santiago Bernabeu and a shirt with his name and number 24.

“At just 18 years of age, you have already fulfilled one of the greatest dreams of your life. You have come to Real Madrid, the club that has won 14 European Cups,” said club president Florentino Perez.

With many players including stars like Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard leaving the club after the 2022-23 season, Real Madrid have launched a rebuilding process. Unveiling Adra Guler was a step in that direction.

The teenager did not waste much time in announcing his ambition of becoming a legend of the club.

“I want to become a club legend like Di Stefano. First of all, I’d like to thank all my family and all the people who have contributed to this moment. I also want to thank the club president for his kind words. I also want to become a club legend like Di Stefano,” Arda Guler was quoted as saying on the club’s official website.

Addressing the gathering at the unveiling ceremony, Perez said, “Today we continue to bolster the present and the future of our squad. We continue to build on a sporting project that we regard as strategic and fundamental to be able to return to the successes we have achieved in recent years.”

Born in Altındag municipality in Ankara on February 26, 2005, Adra started his youth career at Ankara-based club Genclerbirligi S.K in 2014 before moving to the youth team of Turkish giant Fenerbahce in 2019.

He signed a full senior-level contract with Fenerbahce in 2021 and has so far made 32 appearances scoring 7 goals, winning the Turkish Cup in the 2022-23 season.

