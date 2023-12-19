Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Advertisement
WorldSports

La Liga: Sevilla confirms Quique Sanchez Flores as first team coach until 2025

By Agency News Desk

Madrid, Dec 18 (IANS) Sevilla Football Club on Monday named Quique Sanchez Flores as their new coach with a contract until the end of June 2025. Sanchez Flores becomes the club’s third coach of the season and their fifth in just over a year, to replace Diego Alonso, who was sacked following its 3-0 defeat to Getafe on Saturday evening.

Alonso failed to win any of the eight La Liga matches he had been in charge of since replacing Jose Luis Mendilibar nine weeks earlier.

Advertisement

The 58-year-old Sanchez Flores has a long CV after coaching, Valencia, Atletico Madrid, Getafe (three times) and Espanyol in Spain, as well as Watford and Benfica abroad, reports Xinhua.

He joins Sevilla at a delicate moment, with the club amassing just 13 points from 16 La Liga games and crashing out of Europe after failing to win in either league or Europe during Alonso’s brief reign.

- Advertisement -

The new coach will hold his first training session with the club on Monday evening and make his debut on Tuesday night when his new side makes the short trip to play Granada in a vital game for both sides.

Sevilla is currently fourth from the bottom of the table, while Granada is two places below them, with just eight points and one win from their first 17 matches.

- Advertisement -

Sevilla has a second game before Christmas when they travel to play Atletico Madrid on December 23rd in a match postponed from October due to the threat of extreme rainfall in Madrid.

–IANS

bsk/

Advertisement
Previous article
New Covid strain JN.1 likely to be around in US through X-Mas holiday season
Next article
ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC go down fighting 0-1 to Punjab FC
Advertisement
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.