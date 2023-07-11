La Liga: Spanish midfielder Denis Suarez returns to Villarreal for three seasons

Madrid (Spain), July 11 (IANS) Villarreal CF have reached an agreement to re-sign former Barcelona, Arsenal and Manchester City player Denis Suarez Fernández, who will wear the iconic yellow jersey for the next three seasons.

The Spanish midfielder lands in Villarreal for his second spell. He played for the Yellow Submarine in the 2015/16 season, on loan from Sevilla FC, with great success and returns for another spell at Villarreal.

That season Suarez played a total of 48 games, scoring five goals and providing 13 assists. He was an important part of Villarreal CF’s run to the semifinals of the Europa League -– which he finished as the competition’s top scorer — and fourth spot finish in La Liga.

Now 29, Denis Suárez has played for Manchester City, FC Barcelona, Sevilla FC, Arsenal, RC Celta and RCD Espanyol, as well as Villarreal CF.

Born in Salceda de Caselas, Galicia, an autonomous community of Spain, Suarez played youth football in his home country for Porrino Industrial and Celta Vigo before joining Manchester City in 2011. He joined Barcelona in 2013 and mostly played for their ‘B’ team before being loaned out to Sevilla for two seasons as part of his development process.

After spending time at Sevilla and Villarreal, Suarez returned to Barcelona in 2016 on a four-year contract. But after only appearing for them in 12 La Liga matches, he was loaned out to Arsenal in 2019 till the end of the season.

–IANS

bsk