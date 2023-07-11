scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

La Liga: Spanish midfielder Denis Suarez returns to Villarreal for three seasons

By Agency News Desk

Madrid (Spain), July 11 (IANS) Villarreal CF have reached an agreement to re-sign former Barcelona, Arsenal and Manchester City player Denis Suarez Fernández, who will wear the iconic yellow jersey for the next three seasons.

The Spanish midfielder lands in Villarreal for his second spell. He played for the Yellow Submarine in the 2015/16 season, on loan from Sevilla FC, with great success and returns for another spell at Villarreal.

That season Suarez played a total of 48 games, scoring five goals and providing 13 assists. He was an important part of Villarreal CF’s run to the semifinals of the Europa League -– which he finished as the competition’s top scorer — and fourth spot finish in La Liga.

Now 29, Denis Suárez has played for Manchester City, FC Barcelona, Sevilla FC, Arsenal, RC Celta and RCD Espanyol, as well as Villarreal CF.

Born in Salceda de Caselas, Galicia, an autonomous community of Spain, Suarez played youth football in his home country for Porrino Industrial and Celta Vigo before joining Manchester City in 2011. He joined Barcelona in 2013 and mostly played for their ‘B’ team before being loaned out to Sevilla for two seasons as part of his development process.

After spending time at Sevilla and Villarreal, Suarez returned to Barcelona in 2016 on a four-year contract. But after only appearing for them in 12 La Liga matches, he was loaned out to Arsenal in 2019 till the end of the season.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Johnny Depp shows his love for Lily-Rose during Vampires tour
Next article
Taylor Swift latest musician to have objects thrown at her by unruly fans
This May Also Interest You
News

Taylor Swift latest musician to have objects thrown at her by unruly fans

News

Johnny Depp shows his love for Lily-Rose during Vampires tour

News

Robert Downey Jr. had reservations about 'Dolittle' even before it flopped

News

Alia's new vlog is all about chiffon, Raha's birth, childhood dreams

Technology

Water on exoplanets 100x more likely: Study

Sports

1st Test: Jaiswal all set for debut as India enter transition phase, face West Indies challenge (preview)

News

Elton John still 'trying to process' that his 'touring days are over'

News

Guns N Roses guitarist Slash plays on Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' song

Technology

Chandrayaan 3: All set for countdown to begin for India's third moon mission

News

Japan to get its share of Yash after July 14 release of 'KGF' 1 and 2

Sports

Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashleigh Gardner voted ICC Players of the Month for June

Technology

Elon Musk begins restricting Threads search on Twitter

Dialogues

Bawaal Dialogues: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s bawaal dialogues

Technology

NASA asks US cos to advance work on spacewalking, moonwalking suits

Sports

Gaurika returns to battle Neha, Tvesa and Sneha in 11th Leg of WPGT

News

Amitabh Bachchan’s voice can bring the country together, say ‘KBC 15’ music makers (Ld)

News

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13' now has real-life marital drama

News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Fans trend, ‘FANS DEMAND ABHIRA BACK’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US