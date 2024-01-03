La Liga: Valencia, Rayo kick off 2024 with wins

Madrid, Jan 3 (IANS) Valencia got 2024 off to a perfect start with a comfortable 3-1 home win over Villarreal in their La Liga derby on Tuesday night. Valencia enjoyed a flying start when Roman Yaremchuk fired home in the fourth minute following Jose Gaya’s cross from the left.

Pepelu doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 25th minute after Roman Terrats’ untidy challenge on Hugo Duro, reports Xinhua.

Valencia were in control and Duro hit the post early in the second half, before Pepelu added his second from the penalty spot because of a handball in the Villarreal area.

Gerard Moreno pulled a goal back for Villarreal with 18 minutes left to play, but they never looked like they were getting back into the game.

Martin Zubimendi’s injury time goal saved a point for sixth place Real Sociedad in their Basque derby at home to Alaves after the visitors had threatened to take three vital points.

Real Sociedad were down to 10 men in the 36th minute when goalkeeper Alex Remiro totally misjudged the bounce of a long ball and was forced to handle out of his area to stop Luis Rioja scoring.

Alaves rarely threatened in the second half, but took the lead in the 76th minute from the penalty spot as Rioja sent Remiro’s replacement Unai Marrero the wrong way.

Real Sociedad threw everything at their rivals in the closing minutes and Zubimendi slotted home in the 97th minute after the ball fell kindly for him in the area.

Rayo Vallecano began the New Year with a 2-0 win away to Getafe in a match that was played at Atletico Madrid’s Metropolitano Stadium because of an unserved stadium ban for Getafe dating back over a decade.

The game was a disaster for Getafe, as Juanmi Latasa was sent off for two yellow cards in the 42nd minute, before Sergio Camello put Rayo ahead in the first half injury time.

Camello doubled Rayo’s lead two minutes into the second half and Getafe were down to nine men minutes later when Mason Greenwood was sent off for apparently swearing at the referee.

Getafe defender Damien Suarez was also shown a red card for making a comment to the referee just two minutes after he was withdrawn from the game.