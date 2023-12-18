Labuschagne confident of MCG Test despite finger scare

New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANS) Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne contends it’s going to take a whole lot more than a sore finger for him to give up his spot in the Australian team as he declared he would be all good for the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan at MCG.

Labuschagne had a challenging outing in Perth with scores of 16 and two but he remains confident about his fitness for the upcoming match despite requiring a scan on a finger that took a hit during his brief second-innings appearance on a challenging surface at Optus Stadium.

“The finger’s fine – no break,” Labuschagne told Fox Sports. “It just got me in a bit of an awkward spot. There was no padding on that side of the glove. It got me underneath and jammed it, so it just didn’t feel that good … (but) I’ve got some really good range in it, so all good.”

Even the looming presence of Cameron Green, the 12th man waiting in the wings, couldn’t faze Labuschagne. Green, almost certain to be brought in had the injury been more severe, sent supportive messages, but Labuschagne, with a grin, mentioned, “It’s not going to make a difference, mate.”

“He just said ‘I hope it all goes well, good luck’, and I said ‘it’s not going to make a difference mate. That’s happened so many times when I’ve been on the bench, so it’s going to have to take something pretty serious, I reckon, to have me miss a game.”

As the team prepared for the upcoming Test, Labuschagne showcased little discomfort during the nets session with his batting average of 52.15 from 44 Tests. “Unfortunately, I was hitting in the nets and not in the middle. But that’s the way it goes. It felt fine,” he said.

Reflecting on the challenging Perth pitch, Labuschagne acknowledged its difficulties but maintained that the MCG would present a “different challenge.” He described the ever-changing nature of the MCG wicket over the years, anticipating a blend of seam, swing, and grass – a unique challenge distinct from the bouncy Perth surface.

“(But) no-one likes batting when it’s like that, up and down with sharp, steep bounce on a fast wicket. That’s not your cup of tea for anyone but you just have to find a way when it’s like that.

With Labuschagne’s assurance of fitness, the Australian team geared up for the next battle at the historic MCG, ready to face the twists and turns that cricket’s most celebrated venue had in store.

