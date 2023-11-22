Labuschagne reveals being dropped multiple times before his crucial role in WC victory

New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Marnus Labuschagne revealed the he was told by selectors about his potential drops on several occasions before becoming pivotal in the 2023 ODI World Cup triumph. But the 29-year-old sees a greater force at work after contributing significantly to Australia’s World Cup Final victory over India.

It was a surreal World Cup ride from Labuschagne, who wasn’t in Australia’s provisional World Cup squad. A calf injury to Ashton Agar made Labuschagne a last-minute addition to the squad.

However, his place in the side was questioned throughout the group stage as he had scored just 304 runs from nine innings before playing a pivotal role with an undefeated 58 in the victory by six wickets in the final.

“I truly believe that there was something bigger at stake here at this World Cup and that I was going to play. I think the way it unfolded. I believe that. But that certainly doesn’t mean (that I was close to being dropped). Well, there were occasions there where I did get the tap on the shoulder, and I wasn’t meant to be playing.

“But then someone got injured or someone fell off a golf cart. Do you know what I mean? Those incidents actually happened,” Labuschagne told SENQ Mornings.

Labuschange was once more close to being dropped as the Australian team had a complete squad to choose from for their crucial knockout matches. But coach Andrew McDonald and captain Pat Cummins opted to stick with him, foreseeing scenarios where Australia might require steady batting support.

“Then for the last two games it was the first time we had the full squad available, the full 15. Once again, I’ve got to thank the selectors and Andrew McDonald and Pat (Cummins) for trusting in me, sticking with me and knowing that if an occasion like that came up (which came in the Final), I could step up and produce,” Labuschagne concluded.

