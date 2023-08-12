scorecardresearch
Leagues Cup: Messi on target again as Inter Miami reach semifinals

By Agency News Desk

Washington, Aug 12 (IANS) World Cup winner Lionel Messi scored his eighth goal in five matches with Inter Miami as the Florida outfit reached the Leagues Cup semifinals with a 4-0 home win over Charlotte.

Josef Martinez put the hosts ahead with a penalty and Finland international winger Robert Taylor doubled the advantage by sweeping home a first-time effort after Deandre Yedlin’s cross on Friday night.

Adilson Malanda gifted Inter Miami their third goal when he turned the ball into his own net before Argentina captain Messi latched onto Leonardo Campana’s cross to side-foot home from the edge of the six-yard box four minutes from time, Xinhua reported.

The result at DRV PNL stadium in Fort Lauderdale means Inter Miami will meet Philadelphia away on Tuesday for a place in the final.

In other quarterfinal fixtures on Friday, Nashville won 5-0 at home to Minnesota, Philadelphia edged to a 1-0 home win over Queretaro and Monterrey prevailed 3-2 at Los Angeles FC.

The Leagues Cup is an annual competition featuring clubs from the United States, Canada and Mexico.

–IANS

ak/

9
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
